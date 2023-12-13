Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Cabinet dispute delays decision on entry of Palestinian workers to Israel

Netanyahu reportedly supported the readmission of Palestinian workers as well

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel PM

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 06:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put off a vote on Monday on whether to readmit Palestinian day workers into Israel after ministers expressed opposition during a stormy three-hour debate.
During a Security Cabinet meeting, the heads of the Israel Defence Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the National Security Council argued in favour of the return of Palestinian day workers from Judea and Samaria. Frustrated workers unable to make a living create a "pressure cooker" situation in the region, they said, which could spark more terror attacks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Netanyahu reportedly supported the readmission of Palestinian workers as well.
Acknowledging the concern that Palestinian workers could take advantage of their entry to carry out terror attacks within Israel, security officials proposed tightened restrictions, transferring workers in groups on buses directly to job sites and preventing them from roaming freely once in the country.
Israeli industry was hit doubly by the absence of Israeli workers, many of whom have been called up for military service, and by the loss of Palestinian labourers prevented from entering Israel. Israeli employers describe assembly lines shutting down while half-completed buildings stand silent.
Israeli agriculture is facing staggering losses in production and manpower. Before October 7, Israel had 29,900 foreigners, mostly Thais, working in farms, orchards, greenhouses and packing plants. Nearly all have returned to Thailand. Farmers also employed 10,000-20,000 Palestinians, depending on the season.
However, the head of the Israel Police expressed opposition to the workers' reentry, as did a number of key Likud figures, including Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Transport Minister Miri Regev and Energy Minister Israel Katz.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism Party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit Party also opposed the workers' readmission. Those close to Ben-Gvir were quoted as saying, "Bringing in workers from Judea and Samaria is essentially no different from bringing in labourers from Gaza, the results of which blew up in our faces on the Black Sabbath," referring to the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Xi to attend BRICS virtual summit on Palestinian-Israel issue: China

Unworkable: Swapping Palestinian workers with Indians

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

As voting closes in Egypt's presidential polls, el-Sissi may win a 3rd term

Biden meets Zelenskyy, calls on Congress to pass funding to Ukraine

Pakistan court acquits former PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

COP28 summit forced into overtime as fossil fuel talks divide nations

Israel pounds Gaza as hunger spreads, disease risk grows: Report

Some 50,000-60,000 Palestinian workers entered Israel daily before Oct 7, after which a closure was imposed for security reasons. Israel still permits the entry of 4,000-5,000 Palestinian workers for what are deemed essential needs. Opponents of Palestinian workers have expressed the need for a long-term solution, such as their replacement with foreign workers.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his incoming Ecuadorean counterpart, Gabriela Sommerfeld, discussed sending 25,000 labourers to Israel, mostly for agricultural work, on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Palestinian President Israel-Palestine Benjamin Nethanyu

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 06:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon