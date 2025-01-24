Business Standard

California approves $2.5 bn for state response to Los Angeles-area fires

California approves $2.5 bn for state response to Los Angeles-area fires

They also approved $4 million for local governments to streamline approvals for rebuilding homes, and $1 million to support school districts and help them rebuild facilities

Firefighters, California wildfire

Largest of the recent Southern California blazes ignited on January 7, ripping through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles and killing 11 people

AP Sacramento
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

California bolstered funding to help the Los Angeles area recover from its recent deadly wildfires under a more than $2.5 billion fire relief package approved Thursday by the California Legislature.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bills, which had bipartisan support, and now head to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

The proposals include $2.5 billion for the state's emergency disaster response efforts such as evacuations, sheltering survivors and removing household hazardous waste.

They also approved $4 million for local governments to streamline approvals for rebuilding homes, and $1 million to support school districts and help them rebuild facilities.

We need to be able to move with urgency, put aside our differences and be laser-focused on delivering the financial resources, delivering the boots on the ground that are needed and the policy relief that is needed to get neighbourhoods cleaned up and communities rebuilt, said Mike McGuire, a Democrat and president pro tempore of the state Senate.

 

Newsom unveiled the proposed funding last week. The move expanded the focus of a special session he originally called in November to prepare for legal battles against Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

The governor also announced a commitment on Thursday by 270 state-chartered banks, credit unions and lenders to provide mortgage relief for homeowners impacted by fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The largest of the recent Southern California blazes ignited on January 7, ripping through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles and killing 11 people. The Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day near Altadena, has killed 17 people.

The region is also now battling the Hughes Fire, which ignited Wednesday north of Los Angeles, spread more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometres) and led to evacuation orders for more than 50,000 people.

Newsom's administration said the state expects to be reimbursed by the federal government for the disaster relief funding.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

