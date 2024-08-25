Business Standard
Home / World News / Canada railroads ordered to resume work, Union to comply but plans lawsuit

Both railroads have said they would follow the Canada Industrial Relations Board's orders

Canada flag, Canada

Canadian arbitrator appointed to resolve a messy railroad labour dispute. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

The Canadian arbitrator appointed to resolve a messy railroad labour dispute to protect the North American economy has ordered employees at the country's two major railroads back to work so both can resume operating.
The Teamsters union representing workers said Saturday that it will comply with the order and send its members back on the job, but it will also move forward with a legal challenge.
This decision by the CIRB sets a dangerous precedent. It signals to Corporate Canada that large companies need only stop their operations for a few hours, inflict short-term economic pain, and the federal government will step in to break a union, said Paul Boucher, President of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents more than 9,000 engineers, conductors and dispatchers.
The rights of Canadian workers have been significantly diminished today, Boucher added.
The order should allow Canadian National trains to continue rolling and help Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. railroad get its operation running again.
Both railroads have said they would follow the Canada Industrial Relations Board's orders. Canadian National trains started running again Friday morning but the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference threatened to go on strike there starting Monday morning. CPKC workers have been on strike since the lockout began early Thursday, and the railroad's trains have remained idle.

Union officials have said they would work within the framework of the law even as they challenged the constitutionality of the arbitration order, announced by the government Thursday afternoon to avert potentially disastrous consequences to the economy.
Businesses all across Canada and the United States said they would quickly face a crisis without rail service because they rely on freight railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products. Without regular deliveries, many businesses would possibly have to cut production or even shut down.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Canada Railways Labour strike

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

