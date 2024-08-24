Financial risks in key areas are being resolved, says PBOC's chief

China’s central bank chief said financial risks in key areas are being resolved in an orderly manner, while stressing the importance of stabilizing expectations and boosting confidence to ensure economic recovery.



The government will encourage financial institutions to increase support for weak links or in key areas, satisfy “reasonable” consumer financing demands in a more targeted manner and study measures to enhance the coordination of macro policies, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in an interview with state broadcaster China Central Television that aired Saturday.