Canada to set 24-hour work week limit for international students soon

This change aims to ensure that students focus mainly on their studies.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday said that the new rule for international students, allowing them to work up to 24 hours per week off-campus, is expected to be implemented soon.

Currently, full-time students are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week off-campus during their classes. This change aims to ensure that students focus mainly on their studies while still having the opportunity to work if needed, the agency noted. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Eligible full-time students working off-campus can work 20 hours per week while class is in session. A new rule to increase to 24 hours per week is expected to take effect later this fall, as announced earlier this year. Learn more about current off-campus work hours,” the IRCC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Fall in Canada officially starts on September 22 and ends on December 21.

In April, Canada Minister Marc Miller announced that the temporary rule letting students work more than 20 hours per week off-campus will end on April 30, 2024, and would not be extended. He said that the move would ensure the “integrity of our student programme.”

The department cited data to suggest that long working hours permit was affecting the academic performance of the students. “...working more than 24 hours per week increases the chances that a student will drop out of their program,” it said.

Under the current rules, working more than 20 hours per week off-campus is against the laws and can result in an international student losing their student status. They may also face trouble getting future permits and possibly be asked to leave Canada.