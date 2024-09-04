Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Ex-New York official charged as 'secret agent' for Chinese government

Ex-New York official charged as 'secret agent' for Chinese government

The former New York official has been accused of using her influential government position to benefit China while enriching herself in the process

Linda Sun

Photo: Reuters

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States Justice Department has filed charges against Linda Sun, a former top aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, accusing her of engaging in illegal political activities on behalf of the Chinese government. 

Sun, 41, who was appointed Hochul’s deputy chief of staff in 2021 and previously served under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, now faces serious federal charges that have sent shockwaves through political circles.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Allegations of misconduct and money laundering


The indictment accuses Sun and her husband, Christopher Hu, 40, of using her influential government position to benefit China, while enriching themselves in the process. 

According to federal prosecutors, Sun acted as an undisclosed agent for the Chinese government, while Hu facilitated the laundering of millions of dollars in kickbacks, leading to significant personal gain.

Christie Curtis, acting assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said in a press release: “Linda Sun, a former New York State government employee, acted as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Christopher Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain.”

National security threats and ongoing investigations


The charges against Sun and Hu are part of a broader crackdown by the Justice Department on what it views as increasing national security threats from China. 

The indictment alleges that Sun violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by failing to disclose her relationship with the Chinese government and further accuses her of visa fraud, alien smuggling, and involvement in a money laundering conspiracy. Hu faces charges related to money laundering, bank fraud conspiracy, and identity theft.

More From This Section

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Climate change, natural disasters put voting rights at risk: Nepal PM Oli

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

IMF mission starts 5th review of Ukraine programme as Kyiv reshuffles govt

Xi Jinping, Jinping

What to expect from the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit

Geospatial

Collaboration key for national mapping agencies, private firms: Report

gdp growth economy economic

Europe, Asia dominate list of top 10 nations in 2024 by GDP per capita


Federal prosecutors have detailed how the couple allegedly laundered millions for China, using the proceeds to purchase luxury properties and high-end vehicles, including a $4.1 million property in Manhasset, New York, and a $2.1 million condominium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The indictment also highlighted their plan to buy a 2024 Ferrari using the ill-gotten gains.

The accusations extend to Sun’s alleged role in facilitating invitations for Chinese officials to travel to the United States and arranging meetings with New York State leaders. 

She is also accused of providing Chinese representatives with official New York State proclamations without proper authorisation, while simultaneously blocking similar meetings with Taiwanese officials. This action, according to the indictment, aligns with Beijing’s longstanding “one China” policy, which denies Taiwan's sovereignty.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, stated in a news release, “The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars. While appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government.”

Growing concerns of Chinese interference in US affairs


The arrests of Sun and Hu have added to the Justice Department’s recent efforts to address what it perceives as increasing interference by China. In recent weeks, the department also indicted a New York resident accused of acting as an agent for China’s Ministry of State Security, as well as two individuals accused of running a clandestine “secret police station” in New York City.

China has consistently refuted allegations of foreign espionage and interference. However, the latest charges against a former top aide in New York’s government have raised fresh concerns about the extent of China’s influence in American political affairs.

Also Read

china Flag, China

China issues guidelines for medium, long-term green power trading

PwC

PwC expects Chinese govt to hand down six-month ban for Evergrande audit

china Flag, China

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Typhoon Gaemi approaches China after pounding Taiwan, Philippines

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan tracks 22 Chinese aircraft, 7 warships around its territory

Topics : Chinese government United States China BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon