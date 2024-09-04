Is Canada closing its doors to more foreigners? What data reveals

Is Canada closing its doors to more visitors and temporary residents? The country is increasingly rejecting visa applications and turning away foreign travellers, raising concerns among foreigners, particularly those from India.

In July 2024, Canada turned away 5,853 foreign travellers, the highest monthly figure since January 2019, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) data obtained by news agency Reuters. These individuals, who were "allowed to leave," included students, workers, and tourists, all carrying official documents.

On average, border officers turned away 3,727 foreign travellers each month during the first seven months of 2024, representing a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, officers declared 285 visa-holders inadmissible in July, the highest number recorded in any month since at least 2019, Reuters quoted CBSA report.

At the same time, Canada's immigration department has been approving fewer visas. The refusal-to-approval ratio for visitor visa applications reached a peak in June 2024, surpassing even the highest levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. In January, February, May, and June 2024, more visitor visa applications were refused than approved, according to government data.

The trend also extends to study and work permits, which have seen a marked decrease from the high approval rates of 2022 and 2023.

Changes in the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme

From September 26, 2024, Canada's federal government will introduce further restrictions on the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) programme. One of the key changes is that cities with unemployment rates of 6% or higher will no longer have their employer requests for temporary foreign workers processed, except under limited circumstances.

Another major shift is that employers will now be restricted to hiring temporary foreign workers for no more than 10% of their total workforce, a rule that was in place before the pandemic. Furthermore, the maximum duration for employment through the low-wage stream will be reduced from two years to one year.

These changes are aimed at boosting employment opportunities for Canadians. According to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the number of temporary foreign workers more than doubled between 2018 and 2023, increasing from 108,988 in 2018 to nearly 240,000 by 2023.

Certain job categories have seen significant growth in foreign worker approvals. For example, the number of food counter attendants, kitchen helpers, and related occupations increased by 4,802% between 2018 and 2023. Similarly, approvals for administrative assistants grew by 1,063%, while those for light duty cleaners saw a 1,414% increase.

Impact on Indian nationals

The changes to the TFW programme will likely have a major impact on Indian nationals, who comprise a large portion of Canada’s international student and low-wage worker population. In 2023, around 40% of Canada’s international students were from India, with a large number coming from Punjab. These new restrictions could reduce the employment opportunities for low-wage workers, limiting their income and future prospects.

Many Indian nationals, including students and their spouses, rely on temporary work permits as a means of supporting themselves while studying or waiting for permanent residency status. The new policies will undoubtedly affect these individuals.

"The move will largely affect Indian students," says Ajay Sharma, an immigration consultant and the founder of Abhinav Immigration Services.

Increase in undocumented crossings into the US

While Canada tightens its visa and foreign worker policies, there has been a sharp rise in the number of undocumented Indian nationals crossing into the United States from Canada. According to the latest data from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 5,152 undocumented Indians entered the US from Canada on foot in June 2024, the highest monthly figure on record.

The number of Indians crossing from Canada has also surpassed those crossing from Mexico since December 2023, The Indian Express reported, quoting CBP data.

The US-Canada border, stretching nearly 9,000 km, is the longest open border in the world, making it a key entry point for undocumented migrants.

In addition to the increase in border crossings, Canada has seen a surge in asylum claims from Indian nationals. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Canada’s Refugee Protection Division (RPD) received 6,056 asylum claims from Indians, compared to 9,060 claims in all of 2023.

The upward trend in asylum claims began in 2017, around the same time Canada eased visa restrictions to attract more foreign students. Between 2016 and 2022, the number of international students in Canada grew by 61%, from 523,971 to 844,444, according to official data. The spending by these students also rose significantly, increasing from $15.5 billion to $37.3 billion during the same period.