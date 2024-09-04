Business Standard
Climate change, natural disasters put voting rights at risk: Nepal PM Oli

Oli noted that social media and Artificial Intelligence are revolutionising the way politicians engage with voters and conduct elections

During the event, Bhutan Chief Election Commissioner Dasho Sonam Tobgay handed over the chairmanship of FEMBOSA to Nepal CEC Thapaliya

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday emphasised that unpredictable weather patterns and natural disasters, exacerbated by climate change, can pose a significant threat to citizens' ability to exercise their right to vote, as he underscored the need for election officials to adapt and ensure the integrity of democratic processes.
"Issues like climate change, migration and the rise of social media and the role of artificial intelligence are crucial for our democracies," Oli said at the inauguration of the 12th conference of the Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBOSA) here.
"Unpredictable weather patterns and natural disasters due to climate change threaten our ability to ensure that every citizen can exercise their right to vote...Climate change is not only an issue related to the environment, it touches every facet of our society," he said.
"The movement of people across borders and within, and within our countries have profound implications for electoral rolls, voter identification, and the right to vote," Oli pointed out at the two-day conference with the theme, "Emerging trend in elections: Climate change, social media and migration."

Oli noted that social media and Artificial Intelligence are revolutionising the way politicians engage with voters and conduct elections. While these tools offer unparalleled opportunities for outreach and participation, they also bring risks such as misinformation, disinformation, fake news and manipulation that can erode trust in our democratic institutions, he said.
"As we embrace these technologies, we must do so with caution and a steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability," the prime minister said.
Nepal Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said political parties can play a key role in drawing the attention of the government towards the issue of the environment while conducting elections.

"The governments in South Asia should address the issues of environment and climate change as its impacts are seen in migration of people and the changing voting pattern...We must ensure that the technology as well as materials used for conducting elections should be environment friendly," he said.
During the event, Bhutan Chief Election Commissioner Dasho Sonam Tobgay handed over the chairmanship of FEMBOSA to Nepal CEC Thapaliya.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of India Nitesh Kumar Vyas who was present at the event also shed light on the impact of climate change on election procedures and voting rights.

