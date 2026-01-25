Sunday, January 25, 2026 | 07:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Carney urges Canadians to buy local as trade tensions rise with US

Carney urges Canadians to buy local as trade tensions rise with US

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada's economy is under threat from abroad as he promoted domestic consumption, following warnings from US President Donald Trump over Ottawa's outreach to China

Mark Carney, Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urges Canadians to buy local | Image: REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

Prime Minister Mark Carney is urging Canadians to "Buy Canadian" to protect the country's economy from global economic threats. This move signals a shift toward focusing on local business rather than relying heavily on international trade. This development comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump warning Canada against making trade deals with China.

PM Carney warned that Canada's economy is currently under "threat from abroad," advocating for a strategy where the country becomes its own "best customer."

"With our economy under threat from abroad. Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control," Carney said.

 

He further added, "We can't control what other nations do. We can be our own best customers. We'll buy Canadian. We'll build Canadian. Together we will build stronger."

Carney's message comes amid escalating transnational tensions, particularly in North American trade relations and Canada's outreach to Asia.

On Saturday, Trump warned Canada and its PM Mark Carney against pursuing economic agreements with China, threatening steep trade penalties if Ottawa moves ahead with such deals.

Referring to the Canadian Prime Minister as "Governor," Trump said the United States would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods should Ottawa deepen trade ties with Beijing.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."

Escalating his criticism, Trump added, "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The remarks followed an earlier attack by Trump on Canada, in which he accused Ottawa of opposing his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system over Greenland while simultaneously expanding economic engagement with China.

"Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada," Trump said, adding, "Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"

Trump's comments came in the wake of Carney's recent visit to Beijing, aimed at reviving economic cooperation with China, Canada's second-largest trading partner after the United States. During the visit, Carney also criticised US and Western policies while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The China trip resulted in an understanding to lower tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural exports and introduce quotas on Chinese electric vehicles entering the Canadian market. The framework could also open the door to increased Chinese investment in Canada.

Speaking earlier about the agreement, Carney appeared to allude to ongoing trade frictions with Washington, describing Canada's recent engagement with China as more "predictable" and characterising discussions with Beijing as "realistic and respectful.

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

