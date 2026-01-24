Federal agents shot another person in Minneapolis amid immigration drive
On Friday, thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city's streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave
Federal officers have shot another person in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Gov Tim Walz said Saturday.
Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He called on the President Donald Trump to end the crackdown in his state. The details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately clear.
Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan. 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 10:52 PM IST