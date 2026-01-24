Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Federal agents shot another person in Minneapolis amid immigration drive

Federal agents shot another person in Minneapolis amid immigration drive

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city's streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave

us immigration

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer holds a weapon. (File photo used for representative purpose)

AP Minneapolis
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal officers have shot another person in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Gov Tim Walz said Saturday.

Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He called on the President Donald Trump to end the crackdown in his state. The details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately clear.

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city's streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan. 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

social media, social media apps

Data of 149 mn online accounts, including Gmail and Netflix, leaked: Report

Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera

Cuba keen to deepen economic ties with India across key sectors: Envoy

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's protests, bloody crackdown in focus amid internet blackout

china Flag, China

China probes top military officials, including CMC vice chairman Youxia

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns China could 'eat up' Canada for opposing Greenland Golden Dome

Topics : United States Trump’s immigration agenda US immigration law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday