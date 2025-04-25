Friday, April 25, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China considers rolling back 125% tariff on key US imports amid trade war

China considers rolling back 125% tariff on key US imports amid trade war

US-China trade war: The rollback would impact key industries such as medical equipment and industrial chemicals

us china

US China trade war

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China is weighing the suspension of its 125 per cent tariff on select US imports, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed exemptions reflect growing concerns over the toll that the prolonged trade war is taking on critical Chinese industries.
 
The potential tariff cuts would focus on key sectors, such as medical equipment and industrial chemicals like ethane, which is used in plastic production. China is also considering removing tariffs on aircraft leasing payments, a significant cost for domestic airlines. If these tariffs stay, it could make leasing planes too expensive for them.
 
 

China to remove tariff on semiconductors

China is also reportedly planning to remove tariffs on at least eight semiconductor products, though memory chips, which are made by US company Micron Technology, may not be included. The Chinese government has asked businesses to submit a list of US products they would like to see exempted from tariffs, but no official list has been confirmed yet. 
 

US exempts certain electronics from tariffs

Last week, the Trump administration announced exemptions on electronics — including smartphones, laptops, memory chips, and display panels — from its 145 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.

Also Read

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee opens stronger at 85.19/$ on FII inflows, US-China trade talks

Trade, Container, Economy

Global container shipping volume to fall 1% on Trump trade policies: Drewry

Boeing

Boeing to resell jets blocked by China as trade tariffs delay deliveries

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Indian firms should avoid re-routing of goods from China to US: GTRI

South Korea flag

Are Chinese firms using 'Made in Korea' labels to bypass Trump tariffs?

 
The possible tariff reductions in China highlight the country’s need for US goods in some important sectors. Chinese hospitals rely on advanced US-made medical devices like MRI and ultrasound machines from companies such as GE Healthcare. Some chemical and chip manufacturers also depend on US supplies to keep their operations running smoothly. 

Are US-China trade tensions de-escalating?

While these potential tariff reductions suggest some easing of tensions, China has made it clear that it wants the US to remove all its unilateral tariffs before any future negotiations can happen. 
President Trump has largely changed his tune on China, stating that his administration has been in talks with Beijing ‘every day’. However, on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied talks with the US. While both have said they are open to dialogue, little has been reported on the matter and trade talks remain stalled.
 

More From This Section

Plane crash

Six killed as police plane crashes near popular beach town in Thailand

Ozempic, weight loss drug

US judge denies injunction, restricts copies of weight-loss drug Ozempic

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia ready to reach a deal with US on Ukraine war, says Sergey Lavrov

Donald Trump, Trump

Russia made 'pretty big concession' by not seizing all of Ukraine: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders DOJ to investigate Democrats' top fundraising platform

Topics : US China trade war BS Web Reports Trump tariffs trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon