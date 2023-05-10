close

China delivers 2 new modern naval frigates to Pak Navy, completes order

China has delivered two more naval frigates to the Pakistan Navy in addition to the two delivered earlier, completing the order for four ships, the official media here reported on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Beijing
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
China has delivered two more naval frigates to the Pakistan Navy in addition to the two delivered earlier, completing the order for four ships, the official media here reported on Wednesday.

Two Type 054A/P frigates to Pakistan were delivered by China, indicating that all four warships of this class have been commissioned into the Pakistan Navy, state-run Global Times reported.

A joint delivery and commissioning ceremony for the two frigates namely the PNS Tippu Sultan and the PNS Shahjahan was held in the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai on Wednesday, the daily reported.

Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on a visit to China, attended the ceremony and boarded the vessels.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Niazi highlighted that the commissioning of the two frigates ushers a new chapter in the Pak-China friendship that has matured and rests firmly on the pillars of trust, respect and mutual support.

The same is manifested in our defence collaborations, he was quoted as saying by Pakistan's Geo News.

The Type 054A/P is one of the latest multi-role frigates of Chinese origin, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors that include CM-302 surface-to-surface missiles and LY-80 surface-to-air missiles as well as Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare suite and Combat Management System, enabling ships of this class to operate under multi-threat scenarios, Niazi said.

The Type 054A/Ps are being integrated into Pakistan Navy operations, and will be a mainstay of the Pakistan Navy Fleet in the coming years, ensuring the seaward defence and protection of Pakistan's vital sea lines of communication, said the Pakistani naval chief.

On May 8, Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Li Shangfu during his meeting with Admiral Niazi said that the two all-weather friends should seek new areas of military cooperation and jointly safeguard their security interests and region.

Li said the relations between the militaries of the two countries are an important part of China-Pakistan relations, and cooperation between the two sides in various fields, including the two navies, has achieved good results.

Li said the militaries of the two countries should expand new exchange areas, create new cooperation highlights, and work together to safeguard the security interests of both countries and the region, a defence statement here said.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Kumar said last month that Pakistan Navy is modernising itself at a good pace and seeks to become a 50-platform force in 10-15 years, and they are adding new corvettes and frigates to their fleet.

Niazi's visit is part of a flurry of high-level visits between the two countries this month amid Pakistan's deepening economic and political crisis and reports of leaked documents highlighting deliberations in the Pakistan establishment on whether to move closer to the US to balance ties with China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

