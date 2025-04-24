Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Zelenskyy cuts short S African trip after Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9

Zelenskyy cuts short S African trip after Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9

The attack on Kyiv came hours after peace negotiations appeared to stall, with President Donald Trump lashing out at Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has said multiple times that recognising occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he is cutting short his official trip to South Africa and returning home after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed at least nine people and injured more than 70.

Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that he will fly back to Kyiv after meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Ukrainian leader had hoped to recruit further South African support in efforts to end his country's war with Russia, now in its fourth year.

The attack on Kyiv came hours after peace negotiations appeared to stall, with President Donald Trump lashing out at Zelenskyy, saying he was prolonging the killing field by pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan. Later that day, Trump said it's been harder to deal with Zelenskyy than with Russia.

 

Zelenskyy has said multiple times that recognising occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy prolonging war by resisting calls to cede Crimea to Russia: Trump

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Officials from Ukraine, US, UK meet in London in fresh bid to end war

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Putin says Easter truce over, Ukraine campaign resumes with full force

Donald Trump, Trump

Hopefully Russia, Ukraine will make a deal this week, says Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy proposes 30-day halt on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 45 drones were detected, the administration said, adding that Ukraine's Air Force would update the figures later.

At least 42 people were hospitalized in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.

At a Kyiv residential building that was almost entirely destroyed, emergency workers removed rubble with their hands, rescuing a trapped woman who emerged from the wreckage covered in white dust and moaning in pain.

An elderly woman sat against a brick wall, face smeared with blood, her eyes fixed to the ground in shock as medics tended to her wounds.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration.

The attack, which began around 1:00 am, hit at least five neighbourhoods in Kyiv. In Sviatoshynkskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building that was damaged in the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president slams Hamas as 'sons of dogs', urges hostage release

Chinese robo cafe

Why the world can't stop buying Chinese robots despite trade war

US China, US China flag

From tech bans to ending ties, US states have over 240 anti-China measures

Pope Francis, St Peter's Basilica

Thousands mourn Pope Francis as Vatican considers extending public viewing

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs executive orders targeting US colleges, accreditation system

Topics : Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon