Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China expects int'l flights reaching 80% of pre-Covid levels by 2024 end

It added that for the year ahead it would continue to promote a "significant" increase in direct flights between China and the United States from 63 flights presently

China

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's aviation regulator said on Thursday it expects the number of international flights to and from the country to reach 6,000 per week by the end of this year, or about 80% of pre-COVID levels.
 
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement following its annual work conference that this compared to about 4,600 currently. At the start of 2023, there were fewer than 500 international flights weekly.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It added that for the year ahead it would continue to promote a "significant" increase in direct flights between China and the United States from 63 flights presently.
 
Recovery in international travel to and from China has lagged a rebound in the country's domestic travel industry following the ending of its zero-COVID policy due to reasons such as a dearth of flights, high ticket prices and administrative hurdles in procuring visas.
 
The CAAC also said it expects 690 million passenger trips to be made this year both domestically and internationally, up 11% from last year. In 2023, 620 million trips were made, up 146.1%, it added.
 

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Unable to repossess Go First planes, global aviation body downgrades India

Growth slows down in three of five advanced economies; US, UK exceptions

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Pakistan witnessed 17% spike in terrorist violence last year: Report

Jeffrey Epstein court records name Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, & others

Myanmar's military govt pardons 10,000 prisoners to mark Independence Day

S Korean Oppn leader recovering well from surgery after stabbing attack

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

Topics : Coronavirus China economic growth China economy Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon