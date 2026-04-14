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Home / World News / China export growth slows to 2.5% in March amid Iran war uncertainty

China export growth slows to 2.5% in March amid Iran war uncertainty

The March export data released by China's customs agency Tuesday missed analysts' estimates and was sharply down from the 21.8 per cent export growth recorded for January and February

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Technology-related exports including a jump in shipments of semiconductors from China on the global artificial intelligence boom have powered its robust exports in early 2026 | Representative Image: Bloomberg

AP Hong Kong
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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China's exports grew 2.5 per cent in March from a year ago, significantly slowing from the previous two months as uncertainties rose from the Iran war and its impact on energy prices and global demand.

The March export data released by China's customs agency Tuesday missed analysts' estimates and was sharply down from the 21.8 per cent export growth recorded for January and February.

Imports last month surged 27.8 per cent, up from the 19.8 per cent year-on-year increase in the first two months of this year.

Technology-related exports including a jump in shipments of semiconductors from China on the global artificial intelligence boom have powered its robust exports in early 2026, but economists say impacts from the prolonged Iran war could affect overall global demand for Chinese exports this year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China China exports China economic growth China economy US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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