Home / World News / China expresses confidence in ability to manage trade tensions with US

China expresses confidence in ability to manage trade tensions with US

The weekend talks involving top US and Chinese economic and trade officials are widely seen as a first step towards resolving a trade war

US China flag, US-China flag

China has full confidence in its ability to manage US trade issues, Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China has full confidence in its ability to manage US trade issues, Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said on Friday, a day before officials from both sides are set to meet in Switzerland to discuss the tariffs they have imposed on each other. 
"We have no fear," Hua told a small group of reporters at a middle school in a rural county in southwestern China, adding that the trade policy of the US administration cannot be sustained. 
The weekend talks involving top US and Chinese economic and trade officials are widely seen as a first step towards resolving a trade war that has disrupted the global economy. 
 
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US tariffs on Beijing of 145 per cent would likely come down.

"We have full confidence," Hua said during a Beijing-organised trip to Malipo county to showcase China's efforts to build up rural economies. 
"We do not want any kind of war with any country. But we have to face up to the reality. As you can see, people have full confidence in our capability to overcome all the difficulties." Trump's tariffs on many of the United States' trading partners, including China, are increasingly weighing on a world economy which for decades had benefited from predictable and relatively free trade. 
Many economists are calling the Trump tariffs a "demand shock" to the world economy which, by making imports more expensive for American businesses and consumers, will sap activity elsewhere. 
"What the United States is doing cannot be sustained," Hua said. "Ordinary people in the US already feel suffering from the tariff war." 
The US administration will come back to "normal", she said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US China trade war US China Trump tariffs trump tariff

First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

