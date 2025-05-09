Friday, May 09, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia, China reaffirm comprehensive partnership against US moves

Russia, China reaffirm comprehensive partnership against US moves

After over seven-hour-long talks, Putin and Xi signed a joint statement and a package of bilateral intergovernmental and interagency documents

Putin, Xi Jinping, Russia-China

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and China President Xi Jinping drink tea during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to jointly counter US plans for a "Golden Dome" missile shield and NATO's eastward expansion, which they said are aimed at containing Moscow and Beijing.

Xi arrived here on Wednesday for a four-day official visit and will take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, including the Victory Parade at Red Square on Friday.

After over seven-hour-long talks, Putin and Xi signed a joint statement and a package of bilateral intergovernmental and interagency documents. 

According to the Kremlin, the documents signed include joint statements on global strategic stability, and strengthening cooperation to maintain the authority of international law.

 

In the joint statement on global strategic stability, the two countries said they are convinced that the Golden Dome programme of the US is "deeply destabilising".

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

1 killed as Russia strikes Ukraine on first day of self-declared ceasefire

Vladimir Putin, Putin

How Putin uses USSR's victory in WWII to rally support for war in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian drones hit Moscow as foreign leaders gather for Red Square parade

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

Russian missile-and-drones attack kills 2 people in Ukraine's capital

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia to host China, Brazil leaders for 80th anniversary of WWII victory

The recently announced large-scale program Golden Dome for America, which envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defence system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength, also has a deeply destabilising character, it says.

The statement said it means a "complete and ultimate rejection to recognise the existence of the inseparable interrelationship between strategic offensive arms and strategic defensive arms". This relationship, it said, is one of the central principles of maintaining global strategic stability.

Moscow and Beijing "oppose the attempts of individual countries to use outer space for armed confrontation", and will "counter security policies and activities aimed at achieving military superiority, and at officially defining and using outer space as a 'warfighting domain'," it said.

To "safeguard world peace, ensure equal and indivisible security for all", and "improve the predictability and sustainability of the exploration and peaceful use of outer space", Russia and China also said they would globally promote the "international initiative and political commitment not to be the first to deploy weapons in outer space". 

In a veiled dig at NATO, the statement also condemned the highly destabilising expansion of military alliances by some nuclear-weapon states near others' borders to establish footholds, project power, and threaten their core security interests.

The two sides strongly condemn such "provocative activities" that they said "undermine regional stability and global security".

Other documents signed after the meeting included interdepartmental documents concerning biological safety, cooperation in digital transformation and the digital economy; creation and development of megascience research facilities; combating infectious diseases; and cooperation in building a lunar power station for the International Scientific Lunar Station.

After delegation-level talks, Putin said Xi's visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which the two and other leaders will mark at Friday's parade.

"The soldiers and officers of the People's Liberation Army of China will march shoulder to shoulder with the military units from Russia and other states in a ceremonial procession on Red Square, Putin said.

He added that the two leaders agreed to meet again in Beijing in September to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and honour Soviet and Chinese troops who fought together against Japan.

In the war against Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union lost at least 27 million people, while China is estimated to have lost 20 million people during the Japanese occupation.

Our shared heroic past and combat brotherhood form a solid foundation for the development and strengthening of Russia-China relations. These relations have reached the highest level in history, being self-sufficient and independent from internal political factors or momentary global agendas," he said.

Putin added that the "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between Russia and China is built on the "unshakable principles of equality, mutual support and assistance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

From Apple to GM, Trump tariffs to cost companies tens of billions

US President Donald Trump

Trump pushes for tax rate hike on wealthy earning $2.5 million or more

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blasts Fed chair Powell, calls him 'fool' for not cutting rates

vatican city, church

US Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges Supreme Court to let him end parole for 500,000 migrants

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia China US Russia Xi Jinping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon