Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China opposes 'media warfare' with US on new journalist-visa limits

China opposes 'media warfare' with US on new journalist-visa limits

The new rule, detailed in a Department of Homeland Security proposal, would limit visas for mainland Chinese journalists to 90 days

US China flag, US-China flag

China has pushed back against Washington’s proposed new visa limits on Chinese journalists. Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has pushed back against Washington’s proposed new visa limits on Chinese journalists in the US, one of many sour points in relations even as a fragile trade truce appears to be holding.
 
Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, called the proposal a “discriminatory step,” noting the 90-day limit for Chinese journalists compared to 240 days for others.
 
“China has all along facilitated lawful reporting by foreign journalists, including those from the US,” Liu told reporters on Tuesday local time in Washington. “We do not want to see a new round of ‘media warfare’ between the two countries and urge the US to refrain from taking this erroneous move.”
 
 
His comments follow a proposal by the Trump administration last month to impose stricter visa limits on Chinese media workers as part of a broader push to curtail stays by foreign reporters and students. Liu’s remarks were earlier reported by the South China Morning Post.
 
The new rule, detailed in a Department of Homeland Security proposal, would limit visas for mainland Chinese journalists to 90 days, with the possibility of an extension. Journalists from other countries would face a 240-day limit, scrapping the current policy that allows them to stay as long as their assignment lasts. 
 
US officials have long argued that they allow far more Chinese reporters into the US than the Chinese government allows American journalists. The latest proposal fits into Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, which has seen the administration step up visa revocations, ban citizens from several countries from entering the US and expel thousands of undocumented migrants.

More From This Section

Solar eclipse in September 2025

Solar Eclipse 2025: When and where to watch last solar eclipse of the year?

Sushila Karki

Who is Sushila Karki, the choice of GenZs set to lead Nepal's interim govt?

Lee Jae myung

Firms may hesitate to invest in US without visa reforms: S Korean President

Nepal Protest

Nepal Army extends curfew in Kathmandu, other districts amid ongoing unrest

New York transit, US trains, trains, US rail system, transit

NYC transit system lost $1 bn in 2024 due to fare evasion: Report

Topics : US China US Visas US visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon