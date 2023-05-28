China PC market suffers 24% decline YoY, shipping only 8.9 mn units

The PC (desktop, notebook and workstation) shipments to mainland China posted a 24 per cent year-on-year decline in the first quarter, shipping only 8.9 million units.

Desktop (including desktop workstations) shipments dropped 28 per cent to 2.8 million units, while notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments were down 22 per cent to 6.1 million units, according to Canalys data.

The tablet market, on the other hand, experienced growth, with total shipments increasing 38 per cent to 6.5 million units. Apple led the tablet market as it more than doubled its shipments to 2.5 million units.

Lenovo remained the top vendor in mainland China but posted a 24 per cent decline as it shipped 3.3 million units in Q1.

Huawei enjoyed a strong quarter, growing its PC shipments by 34 per cent to just under a million units of shipments, taking second place.

Third-placed HP underwent a relatively modest shipment decline of 7 per cent as it reaffirmed its commitment to mainland China as an important sales and manufacturing market during the quarter.

Also Read Dell Technologies lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more Lenovo announces launch of next-generation desktop workstations in India Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs Microsoft adds new features to make formulas easier in Excel's spreadsheet NASA, Boeing one step closer to joint Starliner crewed flight to ISS China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight Sudan military ruler seeks removal of UN envoy in letter to UN chief Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis; GOP negotiator says issues remain

Dell posted the largest decline among the top five vendors, with its PC shipments down by 45 per cent. Asus took fifth place with 0.7 million units of shipments.

"Mainland China's post-Covid recovery has not brought about a reprieve for the PC industry so far," said Emma Xu, analyst at Canalys.

On the commercial front, overall business investment and spending on IT remained relatively weak despite positive signals from the service sector.

"Although signals point to muted performance in the immediate term, there are positive signs of recovery in the latter half of 2023, with the public sector and large enterprises expected to lead in driving PC demand," Xu added.

--IANS

na/