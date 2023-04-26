close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dell Technologies lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

The new devices are geared to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dell, Dell Technologies

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched its latest commercial portfolio in India, including Latitude notebooks, Precision mobile workstations and OptiPlex all-in-one desktops.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager - Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, said the company has a "positive outlook to the market", given India's strong economic growth and the opportunities ahead.

The new devices are geared to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimizer features to enhance personalisation.

The latest version of Dell Optimizer allows users to manage displays and peripherals more simply in one interface, including intelligent audio, privacy, connectivity, and collaboration.

"The Latitude 9440 is the world's most collaborative commercial PC and the Precision 5680 has the world's smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation," according to the company.

Further, the new OptiPlex desktop streamlined design simplifies the desktop experience for customers.

Also Read

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India: Details here

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Vivo launches new 'X90' series smartphone with ZEISS camera in India

Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

Well-educated Apple store employees earn 4 times as much their counterparts

Social media scatters your brain, makes you buy unnecessary stuff: Study

With Twitter blue ticks as paid service, here's how to spot misinformation

"As hybrid work increasingly becomes the standard in most Indian organisations, so does the significance of driving quality employee engagement. It is critical to provide employees with intelligent PCs that combine AI-driven performance, portability and a high productivity experience," Belgundi said.

On the overall demand environment, Belgundi told PTI that the company has a positive outlook to market, and cited the economic growth rate for the optimism.

"We have a positive outlook to the market, there can be slight challenges on the way but, overall, the way India is growing...the GDP growth...that shows we have an opportunity. Even in the calendar year 2023, we have a positive outlook," Belgundi told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dell Dell Technologies Laptops

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Dell Technologies lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

Dell, Dell Technologies
2 min read

Vivo launches new 'X90' series smartphone with ZEISS camera in India

Vivo
3 min read

Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

WhatsApp
2 min read

Well-educated Apple store employees earn 4 times as much their counterparts

Apple, tim Cook
2 min read

Social media scatters your brain, makes you buy unnecessary stuff: Study

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
5 min read

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

WhatsApp is now getting a feature Telegram has had for long. Details here

WhatsApp
2 min read
Premium

Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

fake invoicing
4 min read

Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO

cough syrup, medicine, cold
3 min read
Premium

Electronics exports grew a whopping 50% in FY23; may overtake drugs, pharma

India and the EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements in May last year
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon