Dell Technologies lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched its latest commercial portfolio in India, including Latitude notebooks, Precision mobile workstations and OptiPlex all-in-one desktops.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager - Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, said the company has a "positive outlook to the market", given India's strong economic growth and the opportunities ahead.

The new devices are geared to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimizer features to enhance personalisation.

The latest version of Dell Optimizer allows users to manage displays and peripherals more simply in one interface, including intelligent audio, privacy, connectivity, and collaboration.

"The Latitude 9440 is the world's most collaborative commercial PC and the Precision 5680 has the world's smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation," according to the company.

Further, the new OptiPlex desktop streamlined design simplifies the desktop experience for customers.

Also Read Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India: Details here Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21 Vivo launches new 'X90' series smartphone with ZEISS camera in India Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how Well-educated Apple store employees earn 4 times as much their counterparts Social media scatters your brain, makes you buy unnecessary stuff: Study With Twitter blue ticks as paid service, here's how to spot misinformation

"As hybrid work increasingly becomes the standard in most Indian organisations, so does the significance of driving quality employee engagement. It is critical to provide employees with intelligent PCs that combine AI-driven performance, portability and a high productivity experience," Belgundi said.

On the overall demand environment, Belgundi told PTI that the company has a positive outlook to market, and cited the economic growth rate for the optimism.

"We have a positive outlook to the market, there can be slight challenges on the way but, overall, the way India is growing...the GDP growth...that shows we have an opportunity. Even in the calendar year 2023, we have a positive outlook," Belgundi told PTI.