JUST IN
App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced
Reliance Jio launches JioGamesCloud: What is it, how to sign-up, and more
WhatsApp launches 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS: Report
Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets
Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIY enthusiasts: Report
Apple iPhone 15 may feature 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony
Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here
Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced
Business Standard

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs

The Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 come at a starting price of Rs 107,999 and Rs 105,999, respectively

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Surface laptop | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9
Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 devices are now available for purchase in India. Both the Surface devices are available on online and offline platforms, including Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Unveiled in October, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 arrived in India on November 15. Since, these devices were available for pre-orders in the country. On the Surface Laptop 5 pre-orders, Microsoft was offering a complimentary Surface poppy red Arc mouse worth Rs 7,499. On the Surface 9 Pro pre-orders, Microsoft was offering a complimentary Surface Pro Keyboard worth Rs 14,999 in black colour.

The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. Price for the 13.5-inch variant starts at Rs 107,999, and Rs 139,999 for the 15-inch variant. The Surface Pro 9 is now available at a starting price of Rs 105,999.

Surface Laptop 5: Specifications

A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Microsoft Laptop 5 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Intel Evo platform. It boots Windows 11 operating and comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. Both the models support 10-point multi-touch and Dolby Vision IQ. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5x RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Surface Connect Port for wired interfaces.

Surface 9 Pro: Specifications

This two-in-one device sports a 13.3-inch PixelSense Flow screen of 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Like the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface 9 Pro’s screen supports Dolby Vision IQ and 10-point multi-touch. It comes in two variants, one powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and another by Microsoft SQ 3 5G processor co-created in partnership with Qualcomm. The Intel processor powered variant comes with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options, and up to 1TB storage. The 5G variant powered by Microsoft SQ3 processor comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM options, and up to 512GB storage.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 14:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU