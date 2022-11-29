Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs

on Tuesday announced that its Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 devices are now available for purchase in India. Both the Surface devices are available on online and offline platforms, including Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Unveiled in October, the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 arrived in India on November 15. Since, these devices were available for pre-orders in the country. On the Surface Laptop 5 pre-orders, was offering a complimentary Surface poppy red Arc mouse worth Rs 7,499. On the Surface 9 Pro pre-orders, Microsoft was offering a complimentary Surface Pro Keyboard worth Rs 14,999 in black colour.

The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. Price for the 13.5-inch variant starts at Rs 107,999, and Rs 139,999 for the 15-inch variant. The Surface Pro 9 is now available at a starting price of Rs 105,999.

Surface Laptop 5: Specifications

A thin-and-lightweight category laptop, the Microsoft Laptop 5 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Intel Evo platform. It boots Windows 11 operating and comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. Both the models support 10-point multi-touch and Dolby Vision IQ. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5x RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Surface Connect Port for wired interfaces.

Surface 9 Pro: Specifications

This two-in-one device sports a 13.3-inch PixelSense Flow screen of 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Like the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface 9 Pro’s screen supports Dolby Vision IQ and 10-point multi-touch. It comes in two variants, one powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and another by Microsoft SQ 3 5G processor co-created in partnership with Qualcomm. The Intel processor powered variant comes with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options, and up to 1TB storage. The 5G variant powered by Microsoft SQ3 processor comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM options, and up to 512GB storage.