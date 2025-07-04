Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China plans cash subsidies for families to boost birthrate, growth

China plans cash subsidies for families to boost birthrate, growth

The government is set to provide 3,600 yuan ($503) a year for each child, born on or after Jan. 1 this year, until they turn three under a nationwide initiative

China, children, birthrates

While China abandoned its one-child policy about a decade ago, its population registered a decline for three straight years through 2024. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China is planning to offer cash handouts to families as an incentive for couples to have children, according to people familiar with the matter, as years of population decline threaten the world’s No. 2 economy.
 
The government is set to provide 3,600 yuan ($503) a year for each child, born on or after Jan. 1 this year, until they turn three under a nationwide initiative, said the people, asking not to be identified as the details are not public. 
 
China’s State Council Information Office didn’t reply to a faxed request for comment.
 
 
While China abandoned its one-child policy about a decade ago, its population registered a decline for three straight years through 2024. New births at 9.54 million last year was only half of the 18.8 million registered in 2016 when China lifted the policy that allowed couples to have only one child.

Also Read

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

China shows signs of tackling price wars taking toll on its EV industry

PremiumNITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer

NITI Aayog backs port hubs and fund for chemicals to curb imports

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump aims to shut trade loopholes China uses to evade tariffs

nepal flag

India tops Nepal's June tourist arrivals, US overtakes China for 2nd spot

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju

 
Diminishing birthrate is a challenge for the world’s second-largest economy, where the working-age population has been shrinking in a threat to labor supply and productivity. China, which lost its title as the most populous nation to India in 2023, may see its population drop further to 1.3 billion by 2050 and below 800 million by 2100, according to the UN’s demographic modeling.
 
That outlook stems from the alarming drop in marriage rates, which hit its lowest level in almost half a century and could lead to even fewer births. 
 
The worrying trend has already prompted many local governments to roll out measures, from offering cash incentives to providing housing subsidies, to help alleviate families’ financial burden and encourage births.
 
Local subsidies in some cases can be quite generous. Hohhot, the regional capital of Inner Mongolia, made national headlines in March for its subsidies of 50,000 yuan to couples who have a second child and 100,000 yuan for a third or more.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump announces Big Beautiful Bill signing celebration, says party united

The Harvard University

Harvard warns foreign students on airport scrutiny, social media posts

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Vietnam deal signals China tariffs unlikely to ease further

US Supreme court

US SC clears way for deportation of several immigrants to South Sudan

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh interim govt pursuing extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina

Topics : China China economy childbirths

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon