Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US SC clears way for deportation of several immigrants to South Sudan

US SC clears way for deportation of several immigrants to South Sudan

The majority halted an order that had allowed immigrants to challenge any removals to countries outside their homeland where they could be in danger

US Supreme court

The court's latest order makes clear that the South Sudan flight detoured weeks ago can now complete the trip. | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the deportation of several immigrants who were put on a flight in May bound for South Sudan, a war-ravaged country where they have no ties.

The decision comes after the justices found that immigration officials can quickly deport people to third countries. The majority halted an order that had allowed immigrants to challenge any removals to countries outside their homeland where they could be in danger. 

The court's latest order makes clear that the South Sudan flight detoured weeks ago can now complete the trip.

 

It reverses findings from federal Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts, who said his order on those migrants still stands even after the court lifted his broader decision.

The Trump administration has called the judge's finding a lawless act of defiance. 

Also Read

kilmar abrego garcia

Wrongly deported from US, Garcia says subjected to torture in El Salvador

Judiciary, law, gavel

NYC judge blocks Trump admin from ending legal status for many Haitians

Alligator Alcatraz in Florida

Inside Alligator Alcatraz, Trump's migrant detention camp in Florida swamps

Zohran Mamdani

'Will not accept intimidation': Mamdani slams Trump's deportation threat

kilmar abrego garcia

Govt to deport Abrego Garcia to country that's not El Salvador: Prosecutors

Attorneys for the eight migrants have said they could face imprisonment, torture and even death if sent to South Sudan, where escalating political tensions have threatened to devolve into another civil war.

The push comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Trump's Republican administration, which has pledged to deport millions of people who are living in the United States illegally. 

Authorities have reached agreements with other countries to house immigrants if authorities can't quickly send them back to their homelands. The eight men sent to South Sudan in May had been convicted of serious crimes in the US.

Murphy, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, didn't prohibit deportations to third countries. But he found migrants must have a real chance to argue they could be in danger of torture if sent to another country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh interim govt pursuing extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina

Donald Trump, Trump

MAGA backers hail Trump for Ukraine arms pause after rebuke of Iran strikes

US flag, US, united states

US recalls top diplomat in Colombia as tensions with President Petro rise

Taliban

Russia becomes 1st country to recognise Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

Donald Trump, Trump

House passes Trump's big tax bill, sends it to President's desk for assent

Topics : Trump’s immigration agenda US immigration Deportation from US Deportations United States US Supreme Court Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon