China's CPI in July rises faster than expected, producer deflation persists

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, gained 0.4 per cent in July, down from 0.6 per cent in June. (Photo: Reuters)

China's consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected rate in July, while producer deflation persisted, as Beijing ramps up support for its frail consumer sector in the face of a sputtering economic recovery.

The data comes in the wake of shrinking manufacturing activity and raised concerns about the outlook for exports at a time of soft domestic demand that has hobbled the world's second-biggest economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.5 per cent from a year earlier in July, versus a 0.2 per cent rise in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Friday, beating a 0.3 per cent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.



Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, gained 0.4 per cent in July, down from 0.6 per cent in June.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.5 per cent against a 0.2 per cent fall in June and a forecast 0.3 per cent increase.



High temperatures and rainfall in some areas last month pushed up food prices, partly contributing to the monthly return to growth, said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.



Weak domestic demand has become a major pain point for the economy, while hopes for an export-led recovery have also been crimped by rising trade tensions with the West, tariffs on Chinese goods and fears of a U.S. recession.



Consumers have largely shunned incentives to revive consumption, as a prolonged housing downturn, job insecurity and a wall of local government debt inhibit them from purchases of especially big-ticket items.



Car sales, the biggest component of China's retail sales, fell for the fourth month running in July despite a national auto trade-in program and eased auto loan rules.



China's capital city Beijing posted a 6.3 per cent slide in retail sales in June while the financial hub of Shanghai saw the gauge of consumption fall 9.4 per cent, underperforming a national rise of 2 per cent, per official data.



The producer price index (PPI) was down 0.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month, and above an expected 0.9 per cent fall.



Chinese leaders pledged at the end of July that the stimulus measures needed to reach this year's economic growth target will be targeted at consumers, days after announcing the allocation of 300 billion yuan ($41.96 billion) in ultra-long treasury bonds to finance equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)