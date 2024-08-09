Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taiwan detects 18 Chinese PLA aircraft, nine naval vessels near territory

In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems

China Taiwan

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 18 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels were operating from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.
Of the 18 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), 12 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.
Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "18 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.
According to Taiwan News report, grey zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina will be back once democracy is restored, says son Sajeeb

Modi extends wishes to Yunus, urges protection of Hindus, other minorities

India's path to defence manufacturing hub passes through ammunition market

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes charge of caretaker govt

Monitoring situation: MEA on attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.
On Thursday, Taiwan's MND said that 27 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating near its territory.
Of the 27 PLA aircraft, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. Taiwan's MND. Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

18 PLA aircraft cross into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan detects 36 PMLA aircraft, 12 naval vessels near territory

27 Chinese aircrafts cross into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon