Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's factory activity contracts more than expected for 3 months in a row

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 49 in December, from 49.4 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Sunday

China, China flag

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month, signaling persistent pressure on the economy from sluggish domestic and overseas demand.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 49 in December, from 49.4 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Sunday. Economists had expected a reading of 49.6.

A gauge of non-manufacturing activity — measuring construction and services sectors — rose to 50.4 from 50.2 in November. An underlying measure of services activity was unchanged from November at 49.3. Any reading above the 50 mark indicates an expansion from the previous month, while a figure below that denotes contraction.

China’s economic recovery showed signs of weakness in the final months of the year, adding to worries over the growth outlook for 2024 even as Beijing signaled it will likely set an ambitious target for next year. Authorities recently vowed to adopt a pro-growth stance with fiscal and monetary policy in 2024, even while avoiding any hint of big stimulus.

Weak demand and sluggish confidence has also been reflected in deepening consumer price deflation and shrinking imports. The worst property downturn in modern China is expected to persist, which will further curb demand for goods from furniture to home appliances.

The official manufacturing PMI underperformed the results of a private survey by Caixin and S&P Global for several months this year. The Caixin PMIs, which cover mainly smaller and export-oriented businesses compared with the official PMI, will be released later this week. 

Some economists said the official survey may paint a more realistic picture of the economy, and the divergence could stem from relatively stronger performance of export-oriented firms.

A gauge of construction activity climbed to 56.9 from 55 in November, according to the NBS. Some analysts had expected construction momentum to remain robust as the government stepped up the effort to build more infrastructure projects with extra bond issuance. 

Also Read

China factory activity shrinks in July, adds to pressure to reverse slump

China's factory activity 'unexpectedly' contracts in October: Caixin PMI

China's factory and services activity shrinks in sign of recovery woes

Toll in Bengal illegal firecracker factory blast rises to 9, one arrested

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

Will launch 3 more spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons in 2024: Kim

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

Mexico and Venezuela restart repatriation flights to curb migration to US

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua region, no casualties yet

21 killed in Russia's Belgorod following aerial attacks across Ukraine


Chart

 
A sub-index for factories’ new orders fell to 48.7 as demand weakened, while a gauge measuring new export orders contracted to 45.8.

Topics : China factory activity China economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon