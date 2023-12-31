Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in Michael Clayton, a 2007 film

Tom Wilkinson

A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.

Agencies London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in The Full Monty", Michael Clayton and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has died, his family said. He was 75.
A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.

With over 130 film and television credits throughout his almost 50-year career, Wilkinson is a two-time Oscar nominee and a winner of a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in Michael Clayton, a 2007 film that starred George Clooney.
He is remembered by many in Britain and beyond for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy The Full Monty," about a group of unemployed steel workers who formed an unlikely male stripping act.
Wilkinson appeared in dozens of other movies, including Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and Valkyrie".

He was frequently chosen to play American political personalities.
The 75-year-old actor was nominated for an Emmy in "The Kennedys" for his portrayal of President John F. Kennedy's father and won one for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries "John Adams," The Hill reported.
In 2014's "Selma," he also made an appearance as President Lyndon Johnson.
The actor was recognized for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.

(With inputs from AP and ANI)

Also Read

Oscars 2024: 'To Kill A Tiger' docu on Jharkhand gang-rape case shortlisted

Oscar 2024: India's official entry '2018' fails to make it to final 15

FIFA Women's World Cup: Wilkinson takes New Zealand to 1-0 win over Norway

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Hollywood actors may join screenwriters on strike soon: Here's why

YRF FY23 revenue jumped 2.5x to Rs 1,508 cr on the back of Jawan, Tiger 3

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

OTT releases Dec 2023: 5 new movies and shows to watch online this week

Winter 2024 anime season: Top anime releases to watch this January

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oscar nomination Oscars UK batman film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon