Monday, March 03, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan's Seven & i finalising plan for president Isaka to step down

Japan's Seven & i finalising plan for president Isaka to step down

President Ryuichi Isaka will resign and his replacement is almost certain to be director Stephen Dacus

Seven & i

The company will hold a board meeting on Thursday to make the final decision, one of the sources said | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese retail giant at the centre of a takeover battle, is finalising a plan for its president to step down, mostly likely to be replaced by its first foreign chief, two people familiar with the matter said. 
President Ryuichi Isaka will resign and his replacement is almost certain to be director Stephen Dacus, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. The Nikkei business daily first reported the development on Monday. 
Dacus, an outside director since 2022, heads a special committee to evaluate a $47 billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard and a take-private deal from Seven & i's founding family that recently collapsed. 
 
The company will hold a board meeting on Thursday to make the final decision, one of the sources said. 
A company spokesperson said that the information from the Nikkei did not come from Seven & i and that nothing had been decided. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

India and Japan renew $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Founding family unable to secure funding for $58 bn buyout, says Seven & i

Japan, Philippines, Japan flag, Philippines flag

Japan, Philippines to boost ties due to mutual alarm over China aggression

Toyota, Toyota logo

Rich in cash, Japan's Toyota builds city to test futuristic mobility

japan India

India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

Isaka has been with the 7-Eleven convenience store operator since 1980, becoming its president in 2016. But his reign has been criticised by foreign investors, including ValueAct Capital, which tried to oust him, and more recently by Artisan Partners. 
Seven & i's shares initially jumped as much as 4.6 per cent after the report. They were up 1 per cent at the midday break. 
The company's founding Ito family began talks last year to take the convenience store owner private in what would have been the largest management buyout in history. 
Seven & i said last week that the group had failed to secure financing for what was projected to be a $58 billion buyout. Couche-Tard reiterated that it was committed to reaching a mutually agreeable transaction with Seven & i. 
If Couche-Tard succeeds in winning control of Seven & i, it would be the biggest takeover of a Japanese company. 
Seven & i was classified as "core" to Japan's national security in September, although the finance ministry said at the time it would not create hurdles for a buyout. 
The retailer is separately nearing a deal to sell non-core assets to private equity firm Bain Capital, Reuters has reported.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's factory activity picks on strong supply, demand; PMI rises to 50.8

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy seeks to salvage US ties after explosive meeting in Oval Office

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel slammed after it bars Gaza aid to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Trudeau to bring up US' threat to annex Canada in meeting with King Charles

Donald Trump, Trump

Americans want Trump to do more for economy, inflation, say polls

Topics : Japan Retail chains Retail stores

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBusiness Standard ManthanLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyStock Market CrashGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon