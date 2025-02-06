Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tiktok China owner appears to be slow-rolling negotiations for sale: Report

Tiktok China owner appears to be slow-rolling negotiations for sale: Report

China is likely to take a hard-line approach, letting TikTok's US operations die rather than approving a sale, as it holds out for a "grand deal" with Trump's administration

TikTok

The move follows a renewal of a trade war between the world's top two economies, as China slapped tariffs on US imports, in a swift response to new US duties on Chinese goods. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Short video app TikTok's owner ByteDance seems to be slow-rolling negotiations for a sale while waiting for approval from the Chinese government, even as President Donald Trump's allies race to broker a deal to sell it to an American bidder, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. 
China is likely to take a hard-line approach, letting TikTok's US operations die rather than approving a sale, as it holds out for a "grand deal" with Trump's administration that includes larger concessions on trade and tech policy, the report said. 
 
TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report. 
The move follows a renewal of a trade war between the world's top two economies, as China slapped tariffs on US imports, in a swift response to new US duties on Chinese goods that, unlike those of Mexico and Canada, were not halted by Trump. 

Also Read

Chat GPT AI

What's OmniHuman-1, AI that transforms a single image into lifelike video?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders creation of wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTok

TikTok

Investors bidding for TikTok to offer 'significantly' more than $20 bn

Trump, Tiktok

Trump pushes for 50% US ownership in TikTok, Microsoft leads talk

TikTok

Perplexity AI's new bid for TikTok parent firm could give US govt 50% stake

Trump late last month said he was in talks with multiple people over buying TikTok and would likely have a decision on the popular app's future in the next 30 days. 
The app, which is used by 170 million Americans, was taken offline temporarily for users shortly before a law that said it must be sold by ByteDance on national security grounds, or be banned, took effect on Jan. 19. 
Trump, after taking office a day later, signed an executive order seeking to delay the law's enforcement by 75 days. This law was put in place after US officials warned about the risk of misuse of Americans' data under ByteDance.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

China files WTO dispute over Trump's tariffs, escalating trade tensions

US President Donald Trump

Will remain status-quo: Judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

US trade deficit widens sharply due to record high imports in Dec

Rahim Al-Hussaini

Rahim Al-Hussaini named new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

Wall Street indexes slip as Alphabet, AMD forecasts fan AI payoff concerns

Wall Street indexes slip as Alphabet, AMD forecasts fan AI payoff concerns

Topics : Donald Trump TikTok China US trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon