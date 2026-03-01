Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Rice exporters warned against CIF contracts to Iran amid West Asia crisis

Rice exporters warned against CIF contracts to Iran amid West Asia crisis

The advisory comes after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed early on Sunday

rice export

| Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:56 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

An association of Indian rice exporters on Sunday advised its members to avoid new 'cost, insurance and freight' commitments to Iran and Gulf destinations, amid deteriorating geopolitical situation in West Asia and possible restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

'Cost, insurance, and freight' (CIF) is a shipping agreement that ensures a seller covers the costs, insurance, and freight of a buyer's order when cargo is transported via a waterway.

The advisory comes after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed early on Sunday.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) asked its members to conclude sales on free-on-board (FOB) terms, wherever feasible, so that freight, insurance and related risks remain with the international buyer.

 

The organisation said that developments in Iran and the United Arab Emirates could have an immediate impact on bunker (supplying fuel to ships) prices and may disrupt container and bulk vessel availability.

Also Read

HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF)

Equities remain core for long-term wealth creation: Harsha Upadhyaya

stock market, BSE

Markets set for gap-down open as West Asia tensions stoke oil fears

Iran, Iran flag

Iran names third member to leadership council that will govern the country

crude oil, oil

OPEC+ to lift oil output slightly even as Iran crisis disrupts shipments

Trade, Ship

Govt tracks West Asia crisis amid fears of trade and shipping disruptionpremium

"In such circumstances, container and bulk freight could increase sharply at short notice, exposing exporters to losses on fixed delivered-price contracts," the federation said.

It also cautioned that insurance premiums could rise steeply if the situation worsens.

Exporters were advised to exercise restraint while concluding new orders and avoid open-ended, unhedged positions.

India's rice trade with Africa and West Asia together accounts for roughly half of the country's total rice exports.

During the AprilDecember period of 2025, exports to West Asia stood at about 3.90 million tonnes, while shipments to Africa were around 7.16 million tonnes.

The federation noted that five of the leading basmati rice destinations-Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the UAE and Yemen-are located in West Asia and together account for around 50 per cent of India's basmati exports.

With basmati wholesale prices already rising by 1015 per cent over the past month and Iran being a key market, the federation expects heightened volatility in prices in the coming days.

IREF said it is closely monitoring developments and is in touch with exporters whose consignments are in transit or awaiting clearance at destination ports.

It added that further advisories would be issued as the situation evolves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Three people dead, 14 others injured after shooting at bar in Austin

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Killing of Khamenei cynical violation of human morality, int'l law: Putin

US President Donald Trump

Trump talks of regime change in Iran, but history shows it is very hard

hotel booking, hotel stocks, booking

West Asia crisis: Indian tour operators flag rise in booking cancellations

US Israel strike Iran

Massive explosion strikes Tehran as Israel targets 'heart' of city

Topics : rice export Gulf countries Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictIND vs WI T20 WC Pitch ReportPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance