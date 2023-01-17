JUST IN
Delhi HC stays CIC order asking CBDT to give info on Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Business Standard

Covid-19 during pregnancy increases serious health risks, shows study

Pregnant women with Covid-19 infection face a seven times increased risk of dying and a significantly elevated risk of being admitted to an ICU or suffering from pneumonia, a new study has shown

Topics
pregnancy | Coronavirus | Health risks

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Maternal health, Maternal deaths, Pregnancy,
Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

Pregnant women with Covid-19 infection face a seven times increased risk of dying and a significantly elevated risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit or suffering from pneumonia, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in BMJ Global Health, Covid-19 during pregnancy also increases the risk that the baby will need to be admitted to intensive care.

"This study provides the most comprehensive evidence to date suggesting that Covid-19 is a threat during pregnancy," said Emily R. Smith, lead author of the study, and an assistant professor of global health at the US-based George Washington University.

"Our findings underscore the importance of Covid-19 vaccination for all women of childbearing age," she added.

Moreover, the researchers found that compared to uninfected pregnant women, pregnant women with Covid-19 infection had more than three times the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit.

People with Covid-19 who need ICU care are also more likely to die.

Covid-19 can impair breathing ability, and in severe cases, patients require mechanical ventilation to survive, the study showed.

There is also an about 23 times higher risk of developing pneumonia, a potentially life-threatening complication of Covid-19, and an over 5 times higher risk of thromboembolic disease (blood clots) that can cause pain, swelling, and other life-threatening issues in Covid-19 infection.

Smith points out that, despite the very serious health risks, more than 80 countries still do not recommend that all pregnant and lactating women receive the Covid vaccine.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 18:21 IST

