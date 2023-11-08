Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Crude oil dives 3% to lowest since July on demand worry, strong dollar

Brent crude futures fell $2.95, or 3.5%, to $82.23 a barrel as of 1:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $77.94 a barrel, down $2.88, or 3.6%

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday to their lowest since late July, as mixed Chinese economic data and rising OPEC exports eased fears about tight markets and as the dollar strengthened.
Brent crude futures fell $2.95, or 3.5%, to $82.23 a barrel as of 1:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $77.94 a barrel, down $2.88, or 3.6%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Both contracts hit their lowest levels since July 24, with Brent set to close below $84 a barrel for the first time since Hamas Islamists' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
"Traders will remain on high alert for signs of a wider conflict emerging in the region that could disrupt supplies, but it seems those fears are subsiding," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
A recovery in oil exports from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also added to the pressure on oil prices, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
"OPEC crude exports are up by about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) since their August low, as a result of seasonally lower domestic demand in the Middle East. It seems it is too much supply to be absorbed by oil consuming nations," Staunovo said.
The premium on front-month loading Brent contracts over ones loading in six months was at a 2-1/2-month low, indicating less concern about supply deficits.
On the demand side, China's crude oil imports in October showed robust growth but its total exports of goods and services contracted at a quicker pace than expected.
"The data signals the continued decline in the Chinese economic outlook driven by deteriorating demand in the country's largest export destination: the West," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration now expects total petroleum consumption in the country to fall by 300,000 bpd this year, reversing its earlier forecast of a 100,000 bpd increase.

Also Read

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade

Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee climbs to 81.96 against US dollar after gains in domestic equities

Chile President Boric calls for referendum on constitution proposal

Ukraine President Zelenskyy rules out holding elections next spring

Airbus edges towards 2023 delivery goal after 18% increase in October

US consumer watchdog proposes rules for Big Tech payments, digital wallets

Nepal earthquake: At least 16 more people injured in aftershocks

Fading investor hopes for a peak in global interest rates also helped lift the U.S. dollar from recent lows, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. [MKTS/GLOB]
The U.S. central bank may have to do more to reduce inflation to its 2% target, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said. Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, due on Wednesday and Thursday.
API industry data on U.S. crude stockpiles is expected after 2000 GMT on Tuesday. [API/S]
(Additional reporting by Trixie Yap in Singapore and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Oil Prices US Dollar

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon