Nepal earthquake: At least 16 more people injured in aftershocks

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials

Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight last Friday. Since then the nation has felt several aftershocks | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
At least 16 people were injured after three tremors of over 4 magnitude hit western Nepal's Jajarkot on Monday, days after the country witnessed its worst quake in eight years that claimed the lives of 153 people and left a total of 266 others injured, security agencies said on Tuesday.
With those injured in the aftershocks on Monday, the total number of people injured in a series of earthquakes in Nepal has touched 266.
"Sixteen people were injured when three aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot in Western Nepal on Monday afternoon. Ten people were injured in Rukum West and six others were injured in Jajarkot," said officials from the security agencies.
Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight last Friday. Since then the nation has felt several aftershocks.
The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials.
Meanwhile, President Ramchandra Paudel visited the earthquake-hit region on Tuesday where he was briefed about the situation and rescue operations.
In Jajarkot, the worst affected district, the president met with earthquake survivors who appealed for medical treatment, food, and shelter for the injured.
The president assured them that the necessary shelter, food and other basic needs would be arranged, his press advisor Kiran Pokharel said.
"Arrangements will be made by identifying short-term and long-term needs. There is no need to worry about it, I will talk to the government about the matter," the president was quoted as saying.
In the wake of the earthquake, President Paudel also cancelled his scheduled 10-day visit to Europe starting on Wednesday.
Suresh Sunar, Chief District Officer of Jajarkot, briefed him about the situation and doctors informed him about the conditions of the injured.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma accompanied the president during the visit.
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of Friday's earthquake and the latest developments, said Saurya Kiran Sharma, his press coordinator.

The participants suggested that the government should work effectively in rescue and relief operations for the earthquake survivors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

