Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt sends mobile hospital, medical personnel to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Govt sends mobile hospital, medical personnel to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity

Operation Sagar Bandhu

IAF Mi-17 helicopters have also been operating continuously, airlifting more than eight tonnes of relief material | Image: X@adgpi

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India has sent a mobile field hospital and over 70 medical personnel to Sri Lanka as part of its continuing humanitarian assistance following the devastating floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian mission here said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Tuesday, 465 people have been killed, with 366 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

The Indian High Commission in a social media post said India has sent a "rapidly deployable field hospital" along with over 70 medical personnel to provide urgently required healthcare support in disaster-affected areas.

 

Citing a social media post by PRO Defence Jammu, it said an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft airlifted the para field hospital, along with equipment and 73 medical personnel from Agra, and landed in Colombo on Tuesday evening to augment ongoing relief efforts.

Also Read

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha, Flood, Telangana Flood

Cyclone Montha: Andhra ministers meet Amit Shah, seek ₹902 cr relief

thailand floods

1,200 dead from floods in Thailand, Sri Lanka; rescue efforts intensify

Sri Lanka Flood, Flood

Rising flood risks threaten fastest-growing megacities in Asia, Africa

flights, planes

Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

Cyclone

Severe storms kill nearly 1,000 in Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka: Report

IAF Mi-17 helicopters have also been operating continuously, airlifting more than eight tonnes of relief material and evacuating 65 survivors, including foreign nationals, critically ill patients and a pregnant woman.

Indian rescue teams are also conducting operations across multiple sites, the mission said.

In Badulla on Tuesday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered another body in an exceptionally difficult operation, with remains located beneath layers of compacted debris.

Search efforts at the site are continuing with determination and compassion, it said.

NDRF teams deployed in the Sedawatta and Nadeegama areas near Colombo have rescued more than 43 people so far, and continue to save those trapped in floodwaters ranging between 8 and 10 feet, the High Commission said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu', Indian teams are prioritising the evacuation of the most vulnerable to ensure every life is brought to safety, it said.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' last month, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative, to aid Sri Lanka in its recovery from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit tests India's US-Russia balancing act

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Aim to elevate cooperation with India: Putin ahead of visit to New Delhi

India Israel, India-Israel

India in talks with Israeli firm for world's 1st computerised rifle system

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth combat aircraft at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. (Photo credit: Dinakar Peri)

Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

India to induct nuclear-powered submarine soon: Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi

Topics : India-Sri Lanka sri lanka Cyclone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon