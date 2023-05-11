Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm -- Mocha -- overnight and it is likely to make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar, officials said on Thursday morning.

The cyclone, named Mocha by Yemen -- pronounced as 'Mokha', is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Andaman island chain, they said.

At 8.30 am, the cyclonic storm was about 510 km southwest of Port Blair, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tonight, it said.

"It would reach its peak intensity on the evening of May 13," the IMD said.

It is likely to weaken slightly from the morning of May 14, and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar and Kyaukpyu with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

Also Read Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast this week Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may cause heavy rains in Tamil Nadu Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN; 4 killed In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June Veteran corporate lawyer Rajiv Luthra passes away: A look at his legacy ED summons Jayant Patil ahead of SC verdict; Maha minister says coincidence Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report