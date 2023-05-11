close

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm -- Mocha -- overnight and it is likely to make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm -- Mocha -- overnight and it is likely to make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar, officials said on Thursday morning.

The cyclone, named Mocha by Yemen -- pronounced as 'Mokha', is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Andaman island chain, they said.

At 8.30 am, the cyclonic storm was about 510 km southwest of Port Blair, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tonight, it said.

"It would reach its peak intensity on the evening of May 13," the IMD said.

It is likely to weaken slightly from the morning of May 14, and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar and Kyaukpyu with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bay of Bengal Myanmar

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

