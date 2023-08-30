Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Deliberate wrongdoing among possible causes of crash: Kremlin on Prigozhin

The Kremlin has denied involvement in the crash

Wagner chief Prigozhin's funeral

Wagner chief Prigozhin's funeral (Photo: Twitter)

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin said Wednesday that deliberate wrongdoing is among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week.
Speaking to reporters during his daily conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that different versions of what happened exist and are being considered, including let's put this way, deliberate wrongdoing.
He urged reporters to wait until the probe by the Russian Investigative Committee is concluded, and said there can't be an international investigation into it.
The committee said last week it has opened a criminal case on charges of flight safety violations, a standard charge used in plane crash investigations in Russia when there is no immediate reason to suspect foul play.
A business jet carrying Prigozhin, founder and leader of the private military force Wagner, and his top lieutenants crashed halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg last Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board.
The crash occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin mounted a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia's military leadership, posing the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's authority in his 23-year rule.

Also Read

Putin's chef, dead in plane crash: Who was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash: Russia

Wagner chief's funeral held privately in Russia 'in closed format'

Wagner chief Prigozhin who led rebellion against Putin dies in plane crash

Russian mercenary chief's likely death could destabilize his army: UK

Millions more US workers to be entitled to overtime pay under proposed rule

Disruption in UK air traffic control caused by 'incorrect' flight data

Imran Khan to remain behind bars till September 13 in cypher case

UK Foreign Secretary to visit China today, will raise human rights issues

US-India relation critical in dealing with China, Russia: US Congressman

The Kremlin has denied involvement in the crash.
Prigozhin was buried in St. Petersburg, his hometown, in a private ceremony that was shrouded in secrecy until Tuesday evening, when the mercenary leader's spokespeople revealed the location of his grave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Kremlin

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon