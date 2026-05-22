Despite 'good signs' in Iran talks, 'other options' remain on table: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said that despite 'good signs' in Iran talks, 'other options' remain on the table.

Being careful not to sound overtly optimistic, Rubio told reporters Thursday that while Pakistan and other regional allies are hard at work to bring a diplomatic resolution on Iran, with some officials travelling to Tehran today, Washington remains ready with alternative plans.

"The president's preference is to do a good deal. That's his preference. It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great," he said. "But if we can't get a good deal, the president's been clear he has other options." Rubio said that Iran's plan to toll Strait of Hormuz would make deal 'unfeasible' Talking to reporters on the tarmac in Florida, Rubio once again blasted Tehran's effort to financially benefit from its chokehold on the critical waterway.

"No one in the world is in favour of a tolling system. It can't happen. It would be unacceptable," he said. "It would make a diplomatic deal unfeasible if they were to continue to pursue that." But the secretary of state added that there were "good signs" in the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran despite weeks of back-and-forth on a sustainable end to the war between the longtime adversaries.

"I don't want to get ahead of it ... I think we've made some progress," Rubio said. "But obviously we're dealing with a system that itself is a little fractured." Talking about Cuba, he said the Trump administration is keen to find a diplomatic solution to its differences with the Cuban government, but is not particularly optimistic that one can be achieved.

His comments leave open the option of military action against Cuba, particularly after the indictment this week of former President Raul Castro on terrorism charges.

"The president's preference is always a negotiated agreement that's peaceful," Rubio told reporters before leaving Miami for a trip to Sweden and India.

"That's always our preference. That remains our preference with Cuba. I'm just being honest with you. You know, the likelihood of that happening, given who we're dealing with right now, is not high." He added that "our preference in Cuba and anywhere in the world is a negotiated diplomatic settlement.