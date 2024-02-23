Disney leans on AI in latest class of startup investments: Report

Walt Disney Co. chose three companies working on artificial intelligence to be among the five picked for its annual business incubator program.



This year’s class includes AudioShake, which uses AI to mix music tracks, ElevenLabs, which converts text to speech using an AI voice generator, and Promethean AI, which searches digital archives to help companies design prototypes for everything from video games to motorcycles.



For 10 years, Disney has used its Accelerator program to mentor and invest in young technology companies. Past participants include Epic Games, the Fortnite video-game maker in which Disney agreed to invest $1.5 billion this year.



The companies work with Disney employees and sometimes come up with products the entertainment giant can use, like 2015’s BB-8 toy droid. Burbank, California-based Disney announced this year’s lineup in a statement Wednesday.



The final two participants are Nuro, which makes driverless delivery vehicles, and StatusPro, which is using virtual reality to create immersive sports-related experiences.