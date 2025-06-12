Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Disney, Universal sue AI firm Midjourney for copyright infringement

Disney, Universal sue AI firm Midjourney for copyright infringement

Filed in a Los Angeles federal court, Disney and Universal allege Midjourney pirated their libraries to create and share 'endless unauthorised copies' of iconic characters like Darth Vader and Minions

Disney Disney world

The studios also claimed the San Francisco-based AI company ignored their requests to stop infringing on their copyrighted works. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Disney and Universal have filed a copyright lawsuit against popular artificial intelligence image-generator Midjourney on Wednesday, marking the first time major Hollywood companies have enter the legal battle over generative AI.

Filed in federal district court in Los Angeles, the complaint claims Midjourney pirated the libraries of the two Hollywood studios to generate and distribute "endless unauthorised copies" of their famed characters, such as Darth Vader from Star Wars and the Minions from Despicable Me.

"Midjourney is the quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism. Piracy is piracy, and whether an infringing image or video is made with AI or another technology does not make it any less infringing," the companies state in the complaint.

 

The studios also claimed the San Francisco-based AI company ignored their requests to stop infringing on their copyrighted works and to take technological measures to halt such image generation. 

Midjourney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Also Read

Disney

Disney earnings soar on resilient streaming growth, US parks revenue

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

JioStar revenue hits Rs 10,006 cr; JioHotstar crosses 100 mn paid user

Moana 2 trailer out

Did Disney swipe Moana's story? $10 billion lawsuit by animator says 'yes'

Chile_Wildfire

Disney donates $15 million to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts

Disney

Walt Disney, Fubo near deal to merge their online live TV businesses

In a 2022 interview with The Associated Press, Midjourney CEO David Holz described his image-making service as "kind of like a search engine" pulling in a wide swath of images from across the internet. He compared copyright concerns about the technology with how such laws have adapted to human creativity.

"Can a person look at somebody else's picture and learn from it and make a similar picture?" Holz said. "Obviously, it's allowed for people and if it wasn't, then it would destroy the whole professional art industry, probably the nonprofessional industry too. To the extent that AIs are learning like people, it's sort of the same thing and if the images come out differently then it seems like it's fine."  The Recording Industry Association of America, which is engaged in its own legal battles against generative AI companies, came out in support of Disney and Universal's lawsuit.

"This action by Disney and Universal represents a critical stand for human creativity and responsible innovation," RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. But the music industry representative did point out that there are paths forward through partnerships that can advance both sectors.

Major AI developers do not typically disclose their data sources but have argued that taking troves of publicly accessible online text, images and other media to train their AI systems is protected by the "fair use" doctrine of American copyright law.

The studio' case joins a growing number of lawsuits filed against developers of AI platforms such as OpenAI, Anthropic in San Francisco and New York.

Meanwhile, the first major copyright trial of the generative AI industry is underway in London, pitting Getty Images against artificial intelligence company Stability AI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Heatwaves

Himalayan region to experience hotter summer, more rain, says ICIMOD

Harvey Weinstein

Jury convicts Harvey Weinstein of top charge in #MeToo sex crimes retrial

Donald Trump

Trump plans to phase out FEMA after hurricane season, alarming experts

Protest, Immigration Protest

Immigration officers step up courthouse arrests, fast tracking deportations

Fulbright board resigns over Trump admin's interference in scholarships

Fulbright board resigns over Trump admin's interference in scholarships

Topics : disney Aritificial Intelligence AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon