Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 7 missing in California after warehouse explosion sets off massive blaze

7 missing in California after warehouse explosion sets off massive blaze

The State Fire Marshal has sent an arson and bomb investigation team, and stands ready to provide additional support as needed

Photo: Twitter

The fire was held at nearly 80 acres as of Wednesday morning after scorching surrounding agricultural fields, officials said. (Photo: Twitter)

AP Esparto
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven people were missing Wednesday following an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in rural Northern California that caused a massive fire that spread to farm fields and forced evacuations in the surrounding community, authorities said.

Emergency crews and investigators were working with the property's owner and monitoring the area using drones to find the individuals, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 

It was not immediately clear if those missing worked at the warehouse or lived nearby.

People were urged to avoid the area after the Tuesday night blast, which set off a barrage of fireworks and caused a huge blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building near Esparto in Yolo County about 64 kilometres northwest of Sacramento.

 

The cause of the explosion was under investigation. 

Also Read

wildfire

2 killed in Spanish wildfire as extreme heat wave hits parts of Europe

Telangana sigachi industries pharma plant blast

T'gana govt slams Sigachi industries management's absence post deadly blast

telangana fire

Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

police, US police, law

Gunman started blaze, then shot 2 firefighters in ambush sniper attack

Jharia Coalfield fires

Govt clears revised ₹5,940 crore plan for Jharia Coalfield rehabilitation

The fire will take time to cool, and once it does, explosive experts must safely enter the site to assess and secure the area, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement late Tuesday.

The fire was held at nearly 80 acres (33 hectares) as of Wednesday morning after scorching surrounding agricultural fields, officials said.

The property is owned by "an active pyrotechnic license holder, Cal Fire said in a statement Wednesday. This type of incident is very rare, as facilities like this are required to not only follow our stringent California pyrotechnic requirements, but also federal explosive storage requirements. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it was tracking what happened and that state ground and air resources were deployed.

The State Fire Marshal has sent an arson and bomb investigation team, and stands ready to provide additional support as needed, the governor's office said on the social site X.

Officials in nearby Sutter and Yuba counties announced Wednesday that they were exploring alternatives for Fourth of July celebrations after their fireworks were destroyed in the blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hackers, Hacking, Cyber attacks

Columbia student data stolen by politically motivated hacker, says univ

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis

Pope Leo XIV's hometown okays childhood home buy, eyes village revival

Google

Google offers new search tweaks to counter EU antitrust scrutiny: Report

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

Beijing on alert as US trade deals seek to curb Chinese supply chains

bankruptcy, IBBI

Del Monte Foods files for bankruptcy amid shift to healthier alternatives

Topics : fire California fire California explosion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon