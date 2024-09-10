Business Standard
Donald Trump faces age scrutiny ahead of key debate against Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden out of the presidential race, Donald Trump is now in the spotlight and, if elected, would be the oldest president in US history

Nandini Singh
Sep 10 2024
As the race for the US presidency intensifies, former President Donald Trump is grappling with mounting concerns over his age and cognitive sharpness. At 78, Trump, who has frequently been described as energetic and commanding, has nevertheless raised eyebrows with a series of disjointed and perplexing public appearances. These concerns have only grown louder after his recent performance at the Economic Club of New York, where his response to a question on child care veered into an incoherent tirade that left many bewildered.

The incident, highlighted in viral clips that labelled the response as ‘incomprehensible’ and ‘gibberish,’ has reignited the debate over Trump’s cognitive fitness. This issue could significantly impact his upcoming debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. At 59, Harris contrasts sharply with Trump, not only in age but also in coherence and communication style.
The issue of age was previously more of a focal point during Trump’s rivalry with President Biden, 81. With Biden now out of the race, the spotlight is squarely on Trump, who, if elected, would become the oldest president in American history by the end of his term, at age 82.

Trump’s recent public missteps have also given Democrats, including Harris, plenty of ammunition. Massachusetts Representative Katherine M Clark, among others, took to social media to criticise Trump’s recent remarks, calling them a “word salad” and questioning his ability to string together coherent thoughts. This has set the stage for what analysts predict will be a defining moment for Trump in the upcoming debate, where he will need to convince voters of his mental acuity.

Observers have also noted Trump’s longstanding tendency to speak off the cuff in a discursive manner, often floating between subjects without clear connections. While this has endeared him to many of his loyal supporters, who view his unscripted style as refreshing, it has also left others questioning his focus and capacity to lead. His more recent blunders — such as confusing political figures like Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, and mixing up past electoral victories — have amplified these concerns.

Compounding the issue are Trump’s increasingly bizarre and unfounded claims. At a recent rally in Nevada, for instance, he meandered into a hypothetical discussion about whether it would be better to be electrocuted or attacked by a shark while on a sinking boat. “I’ll take electrocution every single time,” Trump quipped, in a remark that left many questioning his grasp on reality.

Trump’s self-destructive tendencies have also drawn attention. In an unsolicited comment during a recent event, he revisited allegations that he molested a woman on an airplane in the 1970s, a claim he vehemently denies. “It couldn’t have happened, it didn’t happen, and she would not have been the chosen one,” he said, in a statement that even his allies found disturbing.

Despite these challenges, Trump’s campaign continues to defend his cognitive abilities. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, rejected any suggestions of mental decline, asserting that Trump has “more energy and more stamina than anyone in politics” and remains the “strongest candidate” in the race. 

Cheung also took aim at Harris, claiming she has avoided the press and accusing her of being ‘diminished’ due to her policies.
Yet, polls suggest a different story. Voter concerns about Trump’s age have grown in recent months, with a Morning Consult survey indicating that 51 per cent of registered voters believe Trump is too old to run for president, up from 44 per cent when he was running against Biden. Furthermore, just 48 per cent of respondents in the same poll now consider Trump mentally fit to handle the office.

These doubts are likely to be in sharp focus when Trump takes the stage for Tuesday’s prime-time debate in Philadelphia. Analysts argue that the stakes could not be higher. Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a scholar of presidential communication at the University of Pennsylvania, believes Trump will now face the same scrutiny that once plagued Biden.

“Because the Harris campaign and the press drew attention to the incoherence of Trump’s answer on child care, he is now subject to the same ‘coherence’ test as was Biden,” she was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

As Trump’s candidacy faces renewed examination, the age question, long a factor in American politics, has never been more central. While some Republicans downplay the significance of age, others acknowledge its potential impact on the race. Al Cardenas, a former Florida Republican Party chairman, remarked that both Biden and Trump have reached the point where their most productive years are behind them, calling it “stunning” that the Republican leadership has yet to confront Trump on this issue.

Ultimately, Trump’s challenge lies not in proving his energy but in demonstrating focus and message discipline. As millions tune in to watch the debate, the question on many voters’ minds will be whether Trump’s stream-of-consciousness style can stand up to the scrutiny that comes with the presidency.

With growing doubts about Trump’s capacity to serve another term, his performance on Tuesday could be a make-or-break moment in his quest for the White House. Whether he can reassure voters of his mental fitness and present a clear, coherent vision for the future remains to be seen.

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Elections

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

