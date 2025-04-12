Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump's viral 'fist-pump' portrait replaces Obama's in White House

Donald Trump's viral 'fist-pump' portrait replaces Obama's in White House

US President Donald Trump's new portrait features his 'fight, fight, fight!' moment after the 2024 assassination attempt

Donald Trump’s fist-pump portrait at White House

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The White House has replaced the portrait of former US President Barack Obama with a new painting of Donald Trump, showcasing the latter’s ‘fist-pump’ moment after a bullet grazed his ear during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year.
 
The painting, created by artist Marc Lipp, depicts US President Trump raising his fist and shouting "fight, fight, fight!" after the attack. This phrase later became a key slogan in his 2024 reelection campaign, according to a report in the Associated Press.
 
The White House on Friday shared the painting on social media with the caption, “Some new artwork at the White House” along with an eye emoji.
 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Good heart, very good soul': Trump boasts health, but report's a no-show

US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz

US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Mike Waltz likely to visit India this month

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he passed cognitive test again, declares health 'very good'

United Nations

UN humanitarian agency to slash staff by 20% amid 'brutal cuts' in funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Could Trump's tariffs slow emissions? Sure, experts say, but at great cost

 
The painting was donated by Andrew Pollack, a school safety advocate, through the Blue Gallery in Delray Beach, Florida. Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was one of the victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, and he has since become a vocal supporter of gun safety.
 

A departure from traditional practices?

 
This change has sparked attention, highlighting Trump's departure from traditional White House practices, the report said.
 
Traditionally, the White House displays portraits of the two most recent former presidents in the foyer. But with Trump having served two non-consecutive terms, he now occupies a unique position as both a current and former president. This change has complicated the usual rotation. Replacing a predecessor’s portrait with one’s own is considered a major break from tradition.
 
Normally, the unveiling of portraits is a bipartisan and respectful event. George W Bush hosted Bill Clinton for his portrait unveiling, and Barack Obama welcomed Bush and his wife, Laura, in 2012. However, Trump did not host the Obamas during his first term, breaking the tradition. It wasn’t until former President Joe Biden returned to office that the Obamas were invited for their portrait ceremony.
 
The surprise switch also comes just a month after Trump objected to a painting of him displayed at the Colorado State Capitol, saying it was “purposefully distorted.” The portrait was removed after his complaint.
 
Obama’s portrait, unveiled in 2022, has been moved to a new wall, taking the spot where George W Bush’s portrait once hung. Bush’s portrait will now be moved closer to that of his father, George HW Bush, the report stated.

More From This Section

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy party moves to disband as freedoms shrink

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 34 Chinese sorties, 6 naval vessels around its territory

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

Global trade could shrink by 3% due to tariffs imposed by US: UN economist

Columbia University, US colleges, Student protest against Gaza war, Israel Hamas war

Immigration judge rules Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

US lawyer refuses to disclose fate of wrongly deported Maryland man

Topics : Donald Trump Barrack Obama White House BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon