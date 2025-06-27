Pentagon shares test footage of bunker busters to prove damage in Iran

The Pentagon, headquarters to the US Department of Defence, on Thursday (local time) shared details related to the strikes carried out in Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities, after the tensions escalated in West Asia. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine revealed details of the mission in Iran, as reported by CNN.
Hegseth called the operation “the most secret and most complex military operation in history", however, he did not elaborate on the details. Gen Caine, however, shared a test video of bunker buster bombs, 12 of which were used in the strikes, and provided insights on how the mission was conducted.
Pentagon releases test footage showing how bunker-busters work.@SecDef Hegseth: “Because of the hatred of this press... your people are trying to leak & spin that it wasn't successful. It's irresponsible.” Gen. “Razin” Caine, on the mission: “I have chills..talking about this.” pic.twitter.com/nS1q6ml7Ae— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2025
Here' what was revealed
Caine revealed details related to the bombing crew that took part in the strikes, along with the significant preparations that were made for it across the military.
The mission lasted 37 hours and involved a team that included both men and women, from the rank of captain to colonel. The team also included active duty members of the Air Force and members of the Missouri Air National Guard.
According to the report, days before the US strikes were carried out, Iran tried to strengthen its Fordow nuclear facility, which is buried in a mountain, by trying to cover its ventilation shafts, which were likely to serve as the entry points for the US' bunker bombs.
The Pentagon briefing comes days after a US intel report claimed that the nuclear sites have not been completely obliterated, but have only pushed back Iran's nuclear programme by a few months, a claim that US President Donald Trump has vehemently denied.
Trump admin downplays early US intel report findings
Citing data from the early US intelligence assessment, CNN reported recently that the US strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran did not damage its core infrastructure. This contradicted Trump and his administration's claims of "obliterating" Iran's nuclear sites.
Hegseth had also reiterated these claims in Thursday's briefing.
Donald Trump, in a social media post, denounced the CNN report, calling it "fake news". He added that CNN and The New York Times teamed up to "demean one of the most successful military strikes in history”.