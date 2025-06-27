Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Masayoshi Son prepares to pick successor from within SoftBank Group

Masayoshi Son prepares to pick successor from within SoftBank Group

The 67-year-old has several candidates in mind, but won't make an announcement until the last minute, Son said during a general shareholders' meeting in Tokyo

Masayoshi Son, SoftBank

Masayoshi Son said he plans to hand over the reins of SoftBank Group Corp. to someone within the technology and telecom group. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Min Jeong Lee
 
Masayoshi Son said he plans to hand over the reins of SoftBank Group Corp. to someone within the technology and telecom group, addressing what may be the single biggest concern among investors and business partners.
 
The 67-year-old has several candidates in mind, but won’t make an announcement until the last minute, Son said during a general shareholders’ meeting in Tokyo on Friday.
 
“I’m mentally prepared for anything, and am ready to hand over the reins at any time,” he said. He added that he didn’t want to make any announcement until the last minute for fear of making his successor arrogant. “It’s a delicate balance.” 
 

Also Read

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank aims to become top artificial super intelligence platform provider

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team

Softbank

Japan's SoftBank Group Q4 results: Profit rises to $3.5 bn, beats estimates

OpenAi

OpenAI to raise $40 bn in funding round led by SoftBank for AI research

Open AI, SoftBank

SoftBank planning to invest $1 trillion for AI effort in US: Report

 
SoftBank’s ability to finance big bets resides in part on fervent support from Japanese retail investors, who in the past have been quick to snatch up the tech investor’s bonds. Many have held on to SoftBank shares from before the dot-com boom and bust, waiting for decades for the stock to overtake its former highs.The annual shareholders’ meeting has given the billionaire a regular chance to pitch his vision of tech-driven progress to investors.
 
Son also said he’s now cornered key artificial intelligence chip architecture, part of an ambition to become the world’s top platform in an age in which AI surpasses human abilities. 
 
“We want to become the world’s top platformer for ASI,” he said, adding that it’ll be a winner-take-all arena. SoftBank controls chip designer Arm Holdings Plc and plans to invest as much as $30 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. “These are indispensable for ASI,” he said, noting also that SoftBank has acquired Graphcore Ltd. and has plans to buy Ampere Computing LLC. “I’m all-in.” 
 
Son seeks to build in Arizona a large manufacturing hub akin to China’s Shenzhen and help bring back high-tech manufacturing to the US, Bloomberg reported earlier. As part of that endeavor, he’s floated a partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has a factory in the state and has pledged to invest a total of $165 billion in the US.
 

More From This Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei rebukes Trump for surrender remark, claims victory over US regime

The US Treasury building in Washington

US Treasury deal with G7 kills 'revenge tax' that spooked Wall Street

SpaceX, rocket launch

SpaceX seeks return of debris, rejects Mexico's pollution complaint

natural gas

Louisiana becomes latest US state to redefine natural gas as green energy

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

EU prepared for breakdown in US trade talks: European Commission prez

Topics : Softbank Group SoftBank artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon