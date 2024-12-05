Business Standard
Home / World News / Donald Trump picks donor Kelly Loeffler for small business administration

Donald Trump picks donor Kelly Loeffler for small business administration

The SBA is the federal agency responsible for helping "Americans start, grow, and build resilient businesses" according to its website

Kelly Loeffler

Kelly Loeffler will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach. | Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Lauren Dezenski  President-elect Donald Trump said he is nominating former US Senator Kelly Loeffler to serve as administrator of the Small Business Administration, enlisting a prominent ally and donor for a post in his second term. 
“Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. “She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach.” 
The SBA is the federal agency responsible for helping “Americans start, grow, and build resilient businesses” according to its website. Its work includes providing loans to small businesses and assistance to companies after disasters. 
 
 
If confirmed by the Senate, the post would give Loeffler a prominent role in implementing the president-elect’s populist economic agenda, one focused on reducing tax burdens and regulations for businesses.
 
Loeffler, a former Georgia senator, and her husband, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, both helped raise money for Trump’s 2024 reelection bid. Loeffler was also the founding CEO of digital-asset marketplace Bakkt Holdings Inc. 
 
Bloomberg News reported in November that the president-elect’s Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is in talks to buy Bakkt, according to people familiar with the discussions.
 
Bakkt, which was spun out of Intercontinental Exchange, the parent of the New York Stock Exchange, has been exploring a potential sale for months.
 
During Trump’s first term, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon and former US treasurer Jovita Carranza served as administrators of the agency. 

More From This Section

global stocks

Asian stocks mixed as US data fuels hopes of Fed interest rate cuts

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President

South Korea's Prez replaces defence chief as parliament set to impeach him

Modi, Narendra Modi

Palestine diplomat lauds PM Modi's support for 'a viable Palestinian state'

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

US Congressman Sherman urges Bangladesh govt to protect Hindu minority

US flag, US, united states

US senators propose bill to reunite families, raise immigration cap

 
Trump has tapped McMahon, one of his most prominent supporters in the business community, as the head of the Department of Education. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Adam Boehler for negotiating release of hostages abroad

Trump

Trump seeks to dismiss Georgia election case, citing presidential immunity

FILE PHOTO: Commander Jared Isaacman of Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission, speaks at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. August 19, 2024. | REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Billionaire who performed 1st pvt spacewalk is Trump's pick to lead NASA

NASA

News updates: US President-elect Donald Trump picks Jared Isaacman to head Nasa

Pentagon

Trump mulls replacing Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis for Pentagon, says WSJ

Topics : Donald Trump Georgia New York washington

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon