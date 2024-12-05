Business Standard
Trump names Adam Boehler for negotiating release of hostages abroad

Boehler is the founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders, a healthcare investment firm, and also served as the first CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation

Trump described Boehler as the lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords team that strove to win broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world ~ (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday named a health care executive to serve as his administration's lead hostage negotiator at a time when the US is trying to secure the release of prisoners in Gaza and other regions around the world.

Adam Boehler will serve as the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. That role has been held since 2020 by Roger Carstens, who was appointed by Trump and remained in the job for the duration of the Biden administration.

During that period, the US has brought home several dozen Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained in countries including Russia among them, WNBA star Brittney Griner and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich Iran, China, Venezuela and Afghanistan.

 

Boehler is the founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders, a healthcare investment firm, and also served as the first CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Trump described Boehler as the lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords team that strove to win broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world.

He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

