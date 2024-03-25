Donald Trump's social media company to be traded on Nasdaq from March 26

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump's media business in a Friday vote.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol DJT."



Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World's closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.