Sensex (0.00%)
66023.06 -0.18
Nifty (-0.02%)
19807.65 -4.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
6429.80 + 59.80
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42052.10 + 25.00
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
43586.55 + 136.95
Heatmap

Dozens evacuate, 10 homes destroyed by wildfire burning on edge of Perth

The temperature in Perth was forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday which is extraordinarily hot for the Southern Hemisphere spring and winds remained strong

Hawaii wildfires

Representative image

AP Perth (Australia)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dozens of residents have been evacuated and at least 10 homes destroyed by a wildfire burning out of control on the northern fringe of the west coast city of Perth during heat wave spring conditions, authorities said Thursday.
There were no deaths reported, but several firefighters had sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation, Western Australia state Department of Fires and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fire began Wednesday afternoon in a pine tree plantation on Perth's northeast edge and was fanned overnight by 60-kilometre-an-hour winds, incident controller Clinton Kuchel said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The temperature in Perth was forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday which is extraordinarily hot for the Southern Hemisphere spring and winds remained strong.
Perth is experiencing heat wave conditions. So overlay that on top of the fire and you can imagine the conditions that our firefighters and our support staff are working on. It's really challenging, Kuchel told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Whilst we're building containment lines on this fire, the conditions and the environment are such that even if we contain it, it may not be contained all the time. There may be breakouts. So it's a really challenging and dynamic environment, Kuchel added.
Power poles had been damaged and 544 homes were without power Thursday. Around 130 people spent Wednesday night in an evacuation centre, Western Australia Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti said.
The forecast for today is unforgiving. The temperature is expected to hit a maximum of 40 degrees, and the winds continue to be strong. Today will be a difficult day for everybody, Saffioti told reporters.
Klemm said the 150 firefighters battling the blaze would take several days to bring it under control.
In the northern Perth suburb of Tapping, Sarah Kilian and her husband stayed to defend their home over Wednesday night. Kilian said most of her neighbours evacuated as embers rained down on their homes.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire: Officials

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Maui's emergency services chief resigns amid criticism for no fire sirens

Hostage release under truce deal not before Friday, says top Netanyahu aide

China's Li calls for steps to implement consensus reached at G20 Summit

Israeli 'Government CFO' managing $48 billion fiscal shock of Gaza war

Altman's firing and reinstatement; What does it mean for the future of AI?

What will int'l community do on Hamas using Gaza hospitals as base: IDF

Lucky my hubby stomped them out," Kilian said. It was just scary all night absolutely chaotic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Australia

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsMeta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon