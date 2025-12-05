Friday, December 05, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Four killed as US military conducts another strike on suspected drug boat

Four killed as US military conducts another strike on suspected drug boat

There were four casualties in Thursday's strike, according to the social media post, bringing the death toll of the campaign to at least 87 people

In this handout provided by the US Navy, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group operates at sea on Nov. 13

Legal experts have said killing survivors of a strike at sea could be a violation of the laws of military warfare | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Southern Command announced that it conducted another strike against a small boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, following a pause of almost three weeks.

Thursday's strike is the 22nd the US military has carried out against boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration claimed were trafficking drugs.

There were four casualties in Thursday's strike, according to the social media post, bringing the death toll of the campaign to at least 87 people.

In a video that accompanied the announcement, a small boat can be seen moving across the water before it is suddenly consumed by a large explosion. The video then zooms out to show the boat covered in flames and billowing smoke.

 

The strike was conducted the same day Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley appeared for a series of closed-door classified briefings at the US Capitol as lawmakers began an investigation into the very first strike carried out by the military on September 2. The sessions came after a report that Bradley ordered a follow-on attack that killed the survivors to comply with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's demands.

Also Read

US Navy admiral denies 'kill all' order amid probe on Venezuela boat strike

US Navy admiral denies 'kill all' order amid probe on Venezuela boat strike

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

Why Trump is hinting at strikes inside Venezuela: All you need to know

migrants, immigrants

Venezuela to accept deported migrants despite Trump's airspace claim

welfare schemes, funding, cash

Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump holds Oval Office meeting on Venezuela amid questions on US strikes

Bradley told lawmakers there was no "kill them all" order from Hegseth, but a stark video of the entire series of attacks left some lawmakers with serious questions.

Legal experts have said killing survivors of a strike at sea could be a violation of the laws of military warfare.

Bradley spoke to lawmakers alongside the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, in a classified session. His testimony provided fresh information at a crucial moment as Hegseth's leadership comes under scrutiny, but it did little to resolve growing questions about the legal basis for President Donald Trump's extraordinary campaign to use war powers against suspected drug smugglers.

Lawmakers offered differing accounts of what they saw on the video.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said he saw the survivors "trying to flip a boat loaded with drugs bound for United States back over so they could stay in the fight".

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said, "What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I've seen in my time in public service."  "You have two individuals in clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, he said, adding they were killed by the United States."  Washington Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said the survivors were "basically two shirtless people clinging to the bow of a capsized and inoperable boat, drifting in the water until the missiles come and kill them".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US wants stable trade with China instead of conflict, says Jamieson Greer

Japan's representative at the United Nations

Japan rebuts China's 2nd letter to UN as spat over Taiwan keeps simmering

Iraq flagIraq flag

Iraq retracts terror label for Hezbollah, Houthis, cites publication error

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Pakistan formally appoints Asim Munir as first Chief of Defence Forces

gavel

US Treasury fines NY firm $7.1 mn for managing properties for Putin ally

Topics : US Military Boat Venezuela US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon