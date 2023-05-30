close

Drones hit Moscow buildings, several downed on approach, says officials

It was not immediately clear who launched the drones

Reuters Melbourne
drone

Photo: ANI (Representative image)

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
By Lidia Kelly

 
May 30 (Reuters) - Drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing "minor" damage and no serious injuries, with air defence systems also destroying several drones on their approach to the Russian capital, Russian officials said early on Tuesday, "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel.
 
Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram channel that several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow.
 
It was not immediately clear who launched the drones.
Several of Russia's Telegram messaging channels reported that four to 10 drones were shot on the outskirts of Moscow and in its immediate region.
Sobyanin said that some residents were being evacuated.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow's Profsoyuznaya Street in the city's south were being evacuated.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
 
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Russia Ukraine Conflict India-Russia ties Russia drone technology

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

